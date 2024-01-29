Former Questacon deputy director named IPAA ACT chief executive

Public sector leader and former Questacon deputy director Kate Driver has been named chief executive of the Institute of Public Administration Australia's ACT branch.
Ms Driver, who describes herself as the quintessential "accidental public servant", said she was looking forward to bringing her experience and passion to the role.
After she left a legal practice, she took up a six-month contract in the Australian Public Service, which turned into a long career in the public sector, spanning almost two decades.
During this time she served as the deputy director and general manager of Questacon, the National Science and Technology Centre, and within the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, helping develop the APS Reform Agenda.
Ms Driver additionally has experience in programs and regulation, corporate services, museums, educational institutions and volunteer leadership and board work in the philanthropic sector.
"I look forward to bringing my practical experience and passion to this role as IPAA ACT continues to be a key institutional partner to public sector staff and their leadership, academic partners, and the Australian businesses and communities they serve," Ms Driver said.
IPAA ACT president and Attorney-General's department secretary Katherine Jones and the board welcomed the appointment.
"As an experienced leader in the Australian Public Service and philanthropic sector, Ms Driver brings a wealth of practical experience in public service, as IPAA ACT focuses on new challenges for its membership, and the public sector in Australia more broadly," Ms Jones said.
"Working at the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet throughout 2023 to help establish the foundational year of the APS Reform Agenda, Ms Driver brings deep experience in public sector culture and reform."
