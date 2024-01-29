The Canberra Times
Former Questacon deputy director named IPAA ACT chief executive

By Staff Reporters
January 29 2024 - 12:37pm
Public sector leader and former Questacon deputy director Kate Driver has been named chief executive of the Institute of Public Administration Australia's ACT branch.

