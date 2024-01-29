The Canberra Times
It's not the wattles that are stopping a national day celebration

By Letters to the Editor
January 30 2024 - 5:30am
Wattle pollen rarely causes hay fever or asthma. The persistent myth that it does, dispelled long ago by Australian immunologists, has been perpetuated with help from self-serving advertising by antihistamine manufacturers.

