Times Past: January 30, 1987

Australia's summer of sport provides exciting international sport and on this day in 1995, The Canberra Times reported on who was then the new kid on the block.
Andre Agassi, who would go on to be world No.1 in tennis and a living legend.
From Melbourne, Agassi captured the Australian crown at his first attempt with a four-set victory over world No.1 Pete Sampras at Flinders Park.
It was the second straight major for the 24-year-old from Las Vegas after his US Open win last September.
Agassi took two hours and 36 minutes to subdue Sampras, the defending champion, 4-6, 6-1, 7-6, 6-4.
He took possession of a trophy and a cheque for $480,000.
Only minutes later his coach, Brad Gilbert, had turned his focus to the French Open, now the only major title that Agassi had not won.
Like most players, Agassi rates the Australian Open last in importance behind the other three.
Wimbledon - which he won in 1992 - and the US Open are definitely the top two. The French Open falls third the opinion of most players.
Even so, the Australian Open was still something he wanted to win.
Sampras predicted the rivalry between he and Agassi would intensify and be good for tennis.
"Andre is one guy who can put tennis on the front of sports pages," he said.
