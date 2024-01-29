The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

US, Iran conflict a threat to Australia

By The Canberra Times
January 30 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Anyone who thinks attempts by Iran to drag the West into a major Middle Eastern conflict by killing three American soldiers and injuring dozens more is of only academic interest to Australia is deluding themselves.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.