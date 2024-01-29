US, Iran conflict a threat to Australia

Anyone who thinks attempts by Iran to drag the West into a major Middle Eastern conflict by killing three American soldiers and injuring dozens more is of only academic interest to Australia is deluding themselves.
Iran is on a mission to topple the government of Saudi Arabia, to destabilise Iraq and to bring Israel to its knees.
Its proxies Hamas and Hezbollah have continued their aggression, including Hamas's murderous attacks and Hezbollah's routine firing of rockets into Israel.
Another proxy, the Houthis in Yemen, have disrupted world trade by attacking shipping in the Red Sea; the gateway to the Suez Canal and a critical choke point.
The effects of that disruption, which saw the US, the UK, Denmark and Greece agree to send warships to keep the sea lanes open, are already being felt in this country.
This disruption is nothing compared to what would happen if Iran's mullahs provoke an all-out war that drags in the US, the UK, Jordan, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Pakistan.
One only needs to look at what happened after the Suez crisis when the canal was blocked for almost six months and what happened after the six-day-war in 1967 when it was closed for eight years.
It is easy to forget what a game-changer the opening of the canal was in 1869. It dramatically shortened the distance between Europe and Australia, making it easier and cheaper for exports to reach their markets and vice-versa.
That is still the case today. Almost all of our commodity trade is carried by sea.
That's one reason why the Albanese government's decision not to accede to a US request for warship to join Operation Prosperity Guardian raised eyebrows here and inside the Washington beltway.
It also fuelled fears the RAN might not have a vessel capable of making such a journey in the first place and then defending itself once it arrived off the Yemeni coast.
While it is not too late for the Albanese government to rectify what appears to be a bad error of judgement in light of what Australia is asking from the US and the UK under the AUKUS agreement, questions about naval capability need to be clarified.
Confusion within the senior echelons of the ALP over how far the government should go to protect Australian economic interests and to support key strategic partners is no surprise given the government's mixed messaging since the horrific attack by Hamas that claimed at least 1200 lives in Israel on October 7.
The decision to join the UK, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, the Netherlands and Finland to "pause" support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) over well-founded fears members of the agency's staff took part in the attacks is a case in point.
Those concerns had been widely circulated ahead of Foreign Minister Penny Wong's announcement of more aid for Gaza during her trip to Israel.
That announcement, while obviously well-meant, given the magnitude of the humanitarian catastrophe, was criticised on the grounds Senator Wong could not guarantee the aid would not assist Hamas.
While the outrage many Australians feel over the destruction of Gaza and the deaths of many thousands of its residents is understandable - and it is imperative to keep the aid flowing - there are a lot of moving parts for the Albanese government to consider.
These include that Israel is a friend which was brutally attacked without warning in scenes of unbelievable barbarity.
There are still more than 100 hostages trapped in a living hell in the catacombs below the ruins of Gaza.
Israel has made it clear a ceasefire could only come about subject to their release.
