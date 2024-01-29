The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Unlicenced rider crashes motorbike into a gutter

By Staff Reporters
January 29 2024 - 4:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A resident who was allegedly caught riding a motorbike, without a licence, and on a footpath, tried to escape police when they ordered him to stop.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.