Unlicenced rider crashes motorbike into a gutter

A resident who was allegedly caught riding a motorbike, without a licence, and on a footpath, tried to escape police when they ordered him to stop.
ACT Policing said the rider crashed into a gutter, fell off his bike and was arrested a shortly after this incident.
He is accused of riding a black motorbike along the pedestrian footpath on Badimara Street in the Waramanga area about 2.18pm on Thursday, January 25.
Police charged the rider with failing to stop his vehicle for police, riding without a licence and resisting a territory official.
Police are asking witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage to come forward.
"To assist with the investigation, police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident on Badimara Street, or may have dash-cam footage of the motorbike prior to or during the incident," ACT Policing said.
"Anyone with information that can assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting reference number 7656478. Information can be provided anonymously."
