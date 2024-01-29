Meet the ACT 10-year-old whose Australian Open dream came true before final

Jobe Dikkenberg has spent much of his life dreaming of walking on to Rod Laver Arena for the final of the Australian Open.
So you can imagine his joy when the 10-year-old was told he would be doing exactly that in Melbourne on Sunday night and meeting one of his favourite players, Jannik Sinner, in the process.
The smile on the ACT junior's face could not be wiped when he found out he had been selected to toss the coin before Sinner and Daniil Medvedev faced off in an epic five-set encounter.
Dikkenberg performed the duty with admiration before watching the first set from prime court side seats.
Unfortunately the youngster was required to go to bed but he was overwhelmed with joy when he woke up on Monday morning to hear his hero had pulled off a miraculous comeback.
"It was the best to meet one of my favourite players," Dikkenberg said. "I love him as a player so it was the best to meet him.
"I was so nervous [before the coin toss] but it inspires me a lot to play at the Australian Open."
Dikkenberg's selection to toss the coin on Sunday night was not luck. The youngster was rewarded for his attitude and effort during the annual Super 10s camp last week.
The event brings the best 10-year-old tennis players from across the country together for a camp in Melbourne during the second week of the Australian Open.
There, they have the chance to mingle with the world's best, watch their heroes in action and receive expert tips from some of the smartest minds in the game.
The fact Dikkenberg was picked to toss the coin only highlights his dedication and love of the sport, his father Ash said.
"He just loves his tennis," Ash said. "He loves his AFL as well so he'll keep playing that for a couple more years then he'll have to make a decision on what he wants to do.
"At the moment it's all about improvement and enjoyment. If he's still enjoying it, as long as he keeps improving and having fun, that's all we can ask."
Dikkenberg has played tennis since he was in nappies, following in the footsteps of older brother Elijah.
The elder sibling is now 15 and recently moved to Brisbane to join the National Tennis Academy.
The family is from Wagga Wagga but relocated to Canberra two years ago to pursue greater tennis opportunities.
Jobe has relished the change and is riding high after recently claiming the Australian under 12s doubles grass court title, teaming up with Tommy Camus, the younger brother of ACT teenage star Charlie.
The pair are looking to add the clay court title to their trophy cabinet in April's Australian Championships.
The Forrest Primary School student is the No.1 ranked 10-year-old in Australia and No.3 in the world.
Rod Laver Arena erupted when Dikkenberg's rankings were announced to the crowd and the youngster hopes to receive a similar ovation as a player one day.
"It felt really good when the crowd went wild," he said. "I hope to hear that again when I win the Australian Open."
