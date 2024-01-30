The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Opinion

If any state got this dud treatment, there would be an outrage

By Luke Gosling
January 31 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Imagine if, in a cabinet meeting soon after federation, the prime minister had pointed to a division on the electoral map of Australia and said, "That's the one. Give 'em a purely symbolic role."

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.