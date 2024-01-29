The Canberra Times
Grass and bushfire erupts north of Lyneham

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
January 29 2024 - 5:12pm
A grass and bushfire has broken out adjacent to Gungahlin Drive, between the intersection of Ellenborough Street and the Barton Highway.

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

