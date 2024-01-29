Grass and bushfire erupts north of Lyneham

A grass and bushfire has broken out adjacent to Gungahlin Drive, between the intersection of Ellenborough Street and the Barton Highway.
About 12 firefighting vehicles are at the scene north of Lyneham trying to extinguish the blaze.
The fire which which started just after 4pm was reported to be burning across a 20 square metres of scrub land at the time.
Units from ACT Fire & Rescue, the ACT Rural Fire Service and the ACT Parks and Conservation Service are on scene.
The ACT Emergency Services agency said no properties or people are under threat and roads are open for the time being.
"There's a heightened presence of emergency services there and we're asking the community to exercise caution or avoid the area," a ESA spokesperson said.
He said there were two fires burning in close proximity to one another.
In a life-threatening emergency, or if you see an unattended fire, call triple zero (000).
More to come.
