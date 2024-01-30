The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

'Even more patients': Radiation therapy capacity increases

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
January 31 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra Hospital's cancer centre will be able to increase its capacity for radiation therapy treatment as the last of four new state-of-the-art machines has been installed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.