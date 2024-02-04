Any changes to deeming rates likely to be huge for almost all retirees

In 2013 my husband and I bought a property with the intention of making it our primary residence. At the time we were living in our family home for 12 months to prepare it for sale. The new property was rented out for the first 12 months. We have owned the new house for 11 years and lived in it as our main residence for 10 of those years. Now we are planning to sell this property in early 2024 to make a sea change. Are we liable for CGT because we rented the house out for 12 months while selling our old home? I am concerned because information on the internet suggests that the ATO will apply CGT to the entire 11 years of ownership. Such a tax burden would mean we will not be able to make the move away from the city.