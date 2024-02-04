The Canberra Times
Home/Life & Style/Money
Advice

Any changes to deeming rates likely to be huge for almost all retirees

February 5 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The concept of deeming gave pensioners a strong incentive to improve their financial literacy. Photo Shutterstock
The concept of deeming gave pensioners a strong incentive to improve their financial literacy. Photo Shutterstock

Deeming rates are shaping up as a big issue as we approach the May budget. Life expectancies are rising, the number of retirees is growing, and deeming rates affect almost every one of them. They affect the rate of pension paid to income-tested pensioners, aged care fees for everybody, including self-funded retirees, and eligibility for the Commonwealth Seniors Health Card.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Money

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.