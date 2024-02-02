The Canberra Times
Hear how cute kelpies are transformed into willing farm workers

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
February 2 2024 - 12:00pm
Lisa Millar, author of Muster Dogs. Picture ABC
February 6: Lisa Millar will discuss with James Glenday her new book Muster Dogs: From Pups to Pros, a companion book to the TV show about training kelpies to become working dogs within a year. Vote of thanks by Alex Sloan. Kambri Cinema, ANU. Register at anu.edu.au/events.

