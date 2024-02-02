Hear how cute kelpies are transformed into willing farm workers

February 6: Lisa Millar will discuss with James Glenday her new book Muster Dogs: From Pups to Pros, a companion book to the TV show about training kelpies to become working dogs within a year. Vote of thanks by Alex Sloan. Kambri Cinema, ANU. Register at anu.edu.au/events.
February 11: At Muse at 3pm, Peter Polites will discuss his book God Forgets About the Poor. $10 or $42 with a copy of the book. See: musecanberra.com.au.
February 13: At Muse at 7.30pm, Translations Book Club will discuss Dorothy Tse's speculative political allegory Owlish (trans. Natasha Bruce). See: musecanberra.com.au.
February 16: The National Library of Australia's digitisation of historical newspapers, and To Be Continued: The Australian Newspaper Fiction Database, have opened the pages of Australia's literary past. Professor Katherine Bode will explain how members of the public can volunteer to ensure Australia's literary history continues to thrive. It's at 6pm in the library's theatre and online. $10 members, $15 non-members. See: nla.gov.au.
February 18: At the Book Cow at 2pm in Sunday Afternoon Crime, Barbie Robinson will be in conversation with crime writers Jack Heath and Lee Christine. See: bookcow.com.au.
February 22: In an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Karen Viggers will be in conversation with Alex Sloan on her new novel Sidelines, in which a teenage soccer game descends into a violent brawl after a controversial line call in a suburban junior soccer game. Some onlookers are shocked. But others saw it coming. Rivalry, parental pressure, coaching bias, inequity, and many other factors have played a part in turning Saturday mornings into a pressure cooker. Vote of thanks by Emma Pocock. Kambri Cinema, ANU. Register at anu.edu.au/events.
February 24: At 2pm, join author Stephanie Owen Reeder and illustrator Cher Hart as they launch their nonfiction children's picture book Sensational Australian Animals, covering more than 145 truly astounding creatures. See: bookcow.com.au.
February 25: At 2pm, Sandra Bennett will read her new picture book, Dragons Drumming. See: bookcow.com.au.
Asia Bookroom runs a book group with of Asian interest. It meets every six to eight weeks at Asia Bookroom in Macquarie. Members are asked to buy the Book Group book from Asia Bookroom. Email books@AsiaBookroom.com or phone 6251 5191. See: asiabookroom.com.
