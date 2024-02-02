Hear how cute kelpies are transformed into willing farm workers

February 22: In an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Karen Viggers will be in conversation with Alex Sloan on her new novel Sidelines, in which a teenage soccer game descends into a violent brawl after a controversial line call in a suburban junior soccer game. Some onlookers are shocked. But others saw it coming. Rivalry, parental pressure, coaching bias, inequity, and many other factors have played a part in turning Saturday mornings into a pressure cooker. Vote of thanks by Emma Pocock. Kambri Cinema, ANU. Register at anu.edu.au/events.

