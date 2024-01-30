Student accused of seriously injuring 'tackling' cop after chase

A university student has been accused of seriously injuring a police officer during a foot chase and arrest attempt.
The ACT officer is said to have dislocated his shoulder while "tackling" Vishal Sharma, 30, on Friday morning last week.
The alleged offender, an industrial design student at the University of Canberra, was granted bail in the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday afternoon.
Legal Aid lawyer Jeremy Banwell said his client, who has pleaded not guilty to recklessly or intentionally inflict actual bodily harm, "vehemently denies causing any injury to that officer".
The court heard Sharma would also plead not guilty if that charge was upgraded to recklessly or intentionally inflict grievous bodily harm, if the officer's injury is re-assessed.
Sharma also faces a number of other charges relating to alleged offending on Friday, including driving while disqualified, resist territory public official, and fail to stay for a drug screening test.
Police documents tendered to the court detail Sharma being pulled over by police in Gungahlin and exiting his vehicle.
It's alleged he saw the officers and walked one step in their direction before he "then turned around and ran away".
Allegedly ignoring police calls to stop, Sharma is said to have led a foot chase but run into two detective acting sergeants.
Documents state one of those officers, in an attempt to take down and arrest the man, "went to ground" and dislocated his shoulder.
The alleged offender was arrested shortly after.
"Police could smell a strong odour of an intoxicating liquor emanating from the defendant," documents state.
Mr Banwell told the court his client's aspiration of joining the Royal Australian Air Force was a "very powerful motivation".
The solicitor said Sharma was in the midst of applying and the alleged offender had been "open and honest" with the defence force branch about his criminal history.
That "lengthy" criminal history, a prosecutor told the court, includes violence and driving offences.
"He's keen to serve our country," Mr Banwell said.
Magistrate Jane Campbell said the court's concerns included if Sharma drove while intoxicated, which would be a "significant risk to all users of the road".
Ms Campbell ultimately granted Sharma's bail, citing him "taking steps" with rehabilitation services to address criminogenic factors like alcohol and drugs.
"I will give Mr Sharma that chance to show he is committed to his recovery," she said.
If Sharma is found guilty of his latest alleged offences, he will be in breach of multiple good behaviour orders.
