Person intervened to help woman being assaulted on roundabout: police

Police are seeking to identify a person who helped a woman allegedly being assaulted in Bonner last Thursday.
The woman was allegedly assaulted at the roundabout of Roy Marika Street and Essie Coffey Street, Bonner about 10.45pm on January 25.
Police say a person helped the woman by interrupting the altercation.
Police are investigating the incident and asked the person to contact them. They would also like to speak to anyone else who may have seen or heard it.
Anyone who witnessed the alleged assault or has information that could help police is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting reference 7656887.
Information can be provided anonymously.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.