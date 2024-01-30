Hockey star exposes 'sad' issue facing Olympic hopefuls

A social media post from a Kookaburras star has highlighted an alarming issue facing Olympic sports just six months out from the Games in Paris.
Canberran product Andrew Charter took to LinkedIn to share his dismay at receiving his national team jersey with a glaring omission in its design, which led him to lament a "sad day" for his sport.
"For the first time in my 14-year career I was presented with my playing jersey lacking a major front of shirt sponsor," Charter wrote in a heartfelt post.
"While it may not be the Kookaburras of 2024 who feel this impact immediately, it will in the future and ultimately our sport as a whole if it stays this way.
"If there are any corporations out there looking to support an Australian team made up of engineers, accountants, electricians, physios and more ... I reckon it's good real estate."
In the aftermath of the post which attracted multiple shares and comments online, Hockey Australia were able to confirm some positive news on Tuesday afternoon.
"Fortunately, we have been able to secure a front of shirt sponsor for the Kookaburras through an existing partner for their upcoming FIH Pro League season 5 leg in India, which will see the Hockeyroos and Kookaburras play hockey's top international teams from Sunday, February 4, to Sunday, February 25," chief executive David Pryles told The Canberra Times in a statement.
"Given the success and appeal of hockey across the country and on the international stage, and in a year where millions of eyes will be on hockey ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics, there is a huge and valuable opportunity here.
"We thank and appreciate our current sponsors, but like all sporting organisations we are always trying to increase revenue - the majority of which we invest back into our high performance unit and the sport as a whole."
The Kookaburras recently claimed silver at the 2021 Olympics and gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, but hockey in Australia has hit some hurdles as the growing domestic sports market continues to drive competition for sponsorship and funding.
The women's national team infamously had their Australian Institute of Sport funding cut by seven figures in late 2021, despite the Hockeyroos being currently ranked second in the world - fourth at the time of the cuts - and winning bronze at last year's World Cup, and silver in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Last year a submission to a Senate standing committee from 22 major Australian sporting organisations put forward an inquiry into the preparedness for Australia to host the Olympics and Paralympics and also included some concerning points.
The submission called the 2021 AIS funding decision on the Hockeyroos "unfathomable" for deeming the team were no chance for a medal at the Paris Games, and argued that "by defunding them, the ASC accelerate their demise".
Funding issues that severely impacted the performance potential in coming years of other Olympic sports like volleyball, waterpolo and cycling were also flagged in the inquiry.
Last July the Hockeyroos and Kookaburras did benefit from high performance funding as part of the Australian Sports Commission's $20 million Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Preparation Fund, and they received a further $5 million in September, however Australian Olympic Committee boss Matt Carroll earlier complained of a $2 billion funding shortfall in sports played at the Commonwealth and Olympic Games.
At the National Press Club in March, he warned that it threatened the success of the green and gold in Paris and beyond, arguing that a majority of Games sports do not benefit from billion-dollar broadcast deals like the NRL and AFL do, and individual athlete sports are under even more financial stress.
Hockey ACT chief executive Rob Sheekey hopes that Charter's outspoken stance on the issue of funding will help both the national teams find more sponsors in the lead-up to the Games in Paris - during which no sponsorship can be displayed on shirts.
"It would be great if there's a business that could come on board and support them, even in a short window before the Olympics and really make a difference to a sport that is trying to continue its legacy of Olympic success," Sheekey said.
"It is a crowded market and a difficult financial climate at the moment, but there are still businesses doing well.
"It's also just really disappointing when you talk about the new wave of women's sport investment when the Hockeyroos have been elite, well-supported, had equal opportunity since the early 1980s, and always done well to support female athletes," he added.
"The new wave of women's sports come along 40 years later and knock you out of the market.
"Here in Canberra we're close to celebrating the 100th anniversary of the women's competition while other sports have been running them for just a few years, so it'd be nice for hockey to be rewarded for having always supported females in our sport."
Both the Hockeyroos and Kookaburras sealed their tickets to Paris last year, and are considered gold medal chances.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.