Abetz each way as Electric Eric stages a comeback

"My kelpie, Tilly, read your latest Echidna," writes Ian, "and has penned the following reply: 'Tilly here. My human and I are much enjoying the current series of Muster Dogs. I was particularly interested in the first series as it starred several of my kelpie nephews and nieces. Dropping the ball at a human's feet - what grovelling, obsequious behaviour. Who do humans think we dogs are? After gathering a tossed ball the way I play the game, I drop it some distance from my human's feet. Part of the game is who can get to it first. I'm usually successful, but recognise for the sake of my human's ego, I sometimes need to let him have it. Occasionally, when my human is distracted from the game, I will drop it right at his feet, but I certainly let him know with a bark and a glare, that I'm not pleased with his negligence.'"