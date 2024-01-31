Abetz each way as Electric Eric stages a comeback

This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
Hindsight is a wonderful thing. But it can also be a horror show.
After watching the first episode of the ABC's Nemesis - about the rise and fall of Tony Abbott - so much gore was dished, I needed a shower to wash it all off. The dark memories raised seemed to get into the pores.
Abbott's relentless sloganeering. His cabinet with just one woman. His 2014 budget which broke not one but three election promises - remember, no cuts to health, education or the ABC and SBS. Cormann and Hockey chugging away on big, fat cigars after it was handed down. His constant sidekick, Peta Credlin, the unelected Cruella Deville calling the shots and keeping the meddlesome backbenchers at bay, dressing down anyone who didn't toe the boss's line.
The shirtfront threat. The wink. The raw onion. Then the mother of all clangers, the captain's call his party recognised as the last straw, bestowing a knighthood on Prince Phillip.
Painful to watch as all that was, it was much easier to endure than Eric Abetz.
Electric Eric, remember him? The former senator from Tasmania whose relentless monotone could make the worst chatbot seem human and a North Korean newsreader appear affable, even good-humoured. What he says is often bad enough. The way he says it is always worse.
Never mind his great uncle Otto was an SS officer, German ambassador to Vichy France and a convicted war criminal. You can't choose your family. But you can choose your worldview and Eric's seems to have fossilised from a time when schools still observed Empire Day and women knew their place was in the kitchen. He's yesterday's hard man from the hard right.
When he was punted down the Tasmanian Senate ticket at the last election, I breathed a sigh of relief. I mistakenly thought I'd never have to listen to his "dull set" tones again. Yet, there he was on Nemesis, offering his long-winded reflections on Abbott as paint dried and mushrooms grew across our wide brown land.
Not that I'd ever be invited but being seated next to this human metronome at a dinner party would surely contravene the UN's Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment. He has all the charm of a bollard.
When I mentioned Abetz at a meeting yesterday, only one person remembered who he was.
"Eric's always got his finger on the pulse. His own," he quipped. Thing is, though, Electric Eric's not dead. He's come back to life after winning preselection for a state seat in Tasmania, for which he could be a shoo-in. The undead walk among us.
Moderate Liberal MP Bridget Archer is likely feeling the hairs on the back of her neck stand upright. She's a moderate who's been prepared to cross the floor when she disagrees with her party's stance. That probably makes her a communist in Eric's cold eyes and a legitimate target for undermining.
Tassie Premier Jeremy Rockliff is probably a little nervous too. He's hanging on to minority government by a very thin thread and the presence in the party room of a veteran operator like Electric Eric will be unsettling.
But our sympathies shouldn't lie with politicians. As Joh once said, "They've cooked their goose and now they can lie in it."
No, it's the long-suffering people of Tasmania for whom we should feel sorry. They're in for an aurally challenging time.
HAVE YOUR SAY: What's your strongest memory of the Abbott years (all two of them as PM)? Once they leave or are voted out, should politicians like Eric Abetz ride quietly into the sunset?

- Australian dessert company Sara Lee has been given a lifeline four months after entering voluntary administration. The Australian and New Zealand businesses of Sara Lee are set to be sold to a private company owned by Klark and Brooke Quinn, who bought Darrell Lea chocolate out of administration in 2012.
- The nation is headed for its weakest year of growth since the early 1990s recession, a leading forecaster has warned. Deloitte Access Economics predicts the economy will expand by just 1.3 per cent in 2024 as weak household spending, soft business investment and challenging international conditions weigh on activity.
- A proposed high-speed rail line connecting Sydney to Newcastle will receive $78 million to prepare the project's business case. Transport Minister Catherine King said the business case was expected to be handed to the government by the end of the year.
THEY SAID IT: "To admit you want to have a comeback means you have to admit you weren't what you were supposed to be. You dropped below your own standard." - Marilyn Manson
YOU SAID IT: Not all border collies want to watch Muster Dogs. Some, like William, reckon they're too smart to be told what to do.
Lou writes: "We have two border collies in this household and I couldn't love your article on Muster Dogs more. The voice of your border collie is precisely the attitude that our BC, Kevin, has towards it."
"My kelpie, Tilly, read your latest Echidna," writes Ian, "and has penned the following reply: 'Tilly here. My human and I are much enjoying the current series of Muster Dogs. I was particularly interested in the first series as it starred several of my kelpie nephews and nieces. Dropping the ball at a human's feet - what grovelling, obsequious behaviour. Who do humans think we dogs are? After gathering a tossed ball the way I play the game, I drop it some distance from my human's feet. Part of the game is who can get to it first. I'm usually successful, but recognise for the sake of my human's ego, I sometimes need to let him have it. Occasionally, when my human is distracted from the game, I will drop it right at his feet, but I certainly let him know with a bark and a glare, that I'm not pleased with his negligence.'"
Jennifer writes: "The rough collie (Lassie dog) that I had was the best dog ever. After my daughter's birth, he would let me know whenever she woke before she had a chance to cry. At night when I was asleep, he'd lick my face to tell me she needed feeding. As she got older and we went to the beach, he'd circle around her in the surf, making sure she was OK. He knew when any of us was upset, coming over to be patted by nuzzling against us. Easy to train, smart and caring. A fabulous dog! But brushing that long fur was stressful, as the tangles were awful."
"I am a very smart dachshund, brown with short hair," writes Arthur's dog. "I have my owners completely under my little paw. I do not tolerate any restrictions on entering or leaving my house. If my owners throw a ball I just stare at them and tell them they threw it away, so they can collect it themselves. I refuse to eat common dog nuts and insist on human food. I just use my eyes and stare when my owners do not do as I wish. I sleep with them every night, especially in winter when my short hair is not warm enough. Any mouse that dares to come into my house has a very short life expectancy. My only duty is to act as a doorbell and with my sensitive hearing I sound the bell as soon as a visitor enters the gate which is 200 metres from the house. I used to have a Kelpie pretend mother but she died of hard work."
Jan writes: "At this stage in my life - 77- not sure why I still love my over excitable seven-year-old Labrador but she is very lovable and a great companion being recently widowed. As soon as Muster Dogs let out a bark or yip, she is off her bed and in front of the TV for remainder of the show. She is our second labrador and I wouldn't swap her for any other. Love my morning doses of Echidna, thank you."
"Well, Wills, I'm sure you will understand better than John so this is for you," writes Old Donald on behalf of Little Nipper. "My mates and I loved the baker's cart best of all because of the droppings (not from the baker but from his horse). First we rolled in it, then we ate it. Quite delish! We chased cars' wheels (never caught the sods), nipped at the postlady on her new 50cc bike, hated the Salvo band that toured on Sunday nights, were scared stiff of cracker night, uprooted and chewed on my Mum's frangipani several times, let go the most awful farts, BUT I knew my Young Donald adored me. As soon as he went out the front gate on his trusty Speedwell, there I was at his feet, waiting for the exhilarating run down the hill and some updated bum sniffing with all my mates. A fox terrier bitser with a long tail, they said I was, Wills. I think we'd have got along just fine."
Eve writes: "Loved your account of your border collie's antics. Ours, Jess, was as smart as a whip and her favourite outing was to the beach, where, lacking sheep or cattle, she set about rounding up the waves with inexhaustible energy. '
"Excellent article, John, had me grinning like an idiot until my wife asked me what was so funny," writes George. "Until a year ago we had a West Highland White terrier which died at 14 years of age. She ruled the house. When she could no longer jump up onto the couch, she stared at me until I lifted her onto it. If that failed she would stamp her foot. If that failed she would stamp on my foot. We now have a King Charles Cavalier spaniel who is a model of devotion, but we still miss the stubborn old bugger."
