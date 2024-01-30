The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

See a spy action comedy, a family drama and a scandal-inspired story

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
Updated January 30 2024 - 2:54pm, first published 2:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Argylle (M, 139 minutes)

Director Matthew Vaughan (Kingsman) and writer Jason Fuchs (Wonder Woman) have created this spy action comedy. Elly Conway (Bryce Dallas Howard) is the reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.