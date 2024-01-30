See a spy action comedy, a family drama and a scandal-inspired story

Director Matthew Vaughan (Kingsman) and writer Jason Fuchs (Wonder Woman) have created this spy action comedy. Elly Conway (Bryce Dallas Howard) is the reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels.
But when the plots of Elly's fictional books - which centre on secret agent Argylle and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate - begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organisation, her life is in danger.
Secret agent Aiden (Sam Rockwell) comes to save her from being killed or kidnapped. They begin a race around the world to stay one step ahead of the killers.
Elizabeth (Natalie Portman) arrives in Savannah, Georgia in 2015 to research her upcoming role in a film. She is going to play Gracie (Julianne Moore) who in 1992 at the age of 36 had a sexual relationship with 13-year old Joe (Charles Melton) and, while imprisoned, gave birth to his child.
Now they're married with three children but Elizabeth and her questions revive old feelings and threaten their happiness. The film was written by Samy Burch and directed by Todd Haynes (Carol). It was loosely inspired by a real case.
This quasi-autobiographical drama is the second film made by Canadian writer-director Anthony Shim (Daughter). So-Young (Choi Seung-yoon) is a Korean single mother raising her adolescent son Dong-Hyun (Ethan Hwang) in 1990s Canada.
While there are racial and cultural challenges, she wants him to have a better life than she did. As Dong-Hyun gets older, he becomes increasingly curious about his Korean heritage and his deceased father - a topic that So-Young refuses to address while building a relationship with a Korean-Canadian man.
This only exacerbates the tense relationship between mother and son. Then, sudden devastating news prompts them to return to South Korea with hopes of reconnecting to their roots and reconciling their tragic past.
