Like it low and slow? Then follow the aromas to Hume for a barbecue festival

There are a few things that are better low and slow and one of them is definitely barbecuing.
So follow the aromas to Hume on Saturday, February 3, for Alpha Food's inaugural Barbecue Driveway Cookout.
The day will be a celebration of Aussie-American low and slow barbecue meats, alongside a sausage sizzle, seafood plates, craft beer, market stalls, dessert trucks, live music and family-friendly entertainment.
"It's like your casual driveway cookout amped up, with a range of mouth-watering food options and entertainment for everyone," says Frank Iannelli, co-director of Alpha Fresh.
Leading the line-up is low and slow barbecue expert Scott Masters, of Smoke Masters BBQ. Masters is a multi-award-winning barbecue guru, renowned for his American cooking style with a signature Aussie twist.
"The Smoke Masters team can't wait to show the people of Canberra what we've known for years now, and that is that Alpha truly has the greatest range of low and slow options from Australia's best producers," Masters says.
"We've been using Alpha for years and they supply all the proteins we cook in barbecue competitions and for catering. Alongside our friend Jesse Field of Smoked and Co, we'll be cooking brisket and pulled pork burgers, among some of our other faves, and we can't wait."
For those eager to master the art of low and slow barbecue at home, competitive barbecue pro Matt Treloar, of Blue Dog BBQ, will take the stage for cooking demonstrations at noon and 2pm, sharing insider tips and tricks.
Local favourites Nonna Maria's Pasta, Palacinke Delicious Crepes, and Meaty Mate's authentic Biltong will be onsite.
The retro bar on wheels, Kombi Keg, will offer an array of beers on tap, while the Canberra Distillery serves up tastings of its locally produced gin. And don't forget to explore exclusive local market stalls featuring Blondiez & Browniez, Dough it Yourself cookies, and more.
"We're turning up the heat by showcasing the best of local producers and produce in a way that's never been done before. This event is a celebration of our local roots and a nod to our wonderful community," Iannelli says.
"We're keeping it close to home by hosting it at our headquarters and have connected with some of our closest comrades to bring it to life."
Alpha Fresh is a fresh produce wholesaler and digital fresh produce market, delivering meat, fruit, vegetables, poultry, seafood, groceries and more to homes across the ACT, Queanbeyan and surrounding regions from Monday - Saturday. See shop.alphafresh.com.au
