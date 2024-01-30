The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Habitual winner Oakfield Wallaby tipped to perform well at Kensington

By Ray Hickson
January 30 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mare Oakfield Wallaby is tipped to grab a win or a place in Race 5 THE STUD & STABLE STAFF AWARDS HANDICAP at Kensington. Picture Bradley Photos
Mare Oakfield Wallaby is tipped to grab a win or a place in Race 5 THE STUD & STABLE STAFF AWARDS HANDICAP at Kensington. Picture Bradley Photos

You can't do anything more than win and that's something Oakfield Wallaby has made a habit of since joining the Kris Lees stable.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.