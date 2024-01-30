Habitual winner Oakfield Wallaby tipped to perform well at Kensington

Dangers: 2. Desiah comes through the same race on Boxing Day where she finished a couple of lengths behind Infancy after running on down the outside from last. Better set up here and has the 3kg claim on her side. Likely improver. 5. Hanau finished too well for Xidaki to win a maiden at Newcastle, backing up a promising first-up showing. Not a huge step up in class here but the barrier could be an issue as to where he gets to in the run. One of the chances. 4. Field Marshal is new to Joe Pride and returns gelded. Won his first two starts but didn't come up last prep. Hit the line late in an eye-catching third in his latest trial and no surprise if he's charging at them late.