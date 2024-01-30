The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Abbott had a very Anglocentric vision of Australian history

By Letters to the Editor
January 31 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The first episode of the ABC's Nemesis series prompted the memory that that not long after Tony Abbott spiced up his first budget with broken promises, he launched the National Museum's Defining Moments in Australian History project.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.