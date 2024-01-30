Abbott had a very Anglocentric vision of Australian history

The first episode of the ABC's Nemesis series prompted the memory that that not long after Tony Abbott spiced up his first budget with broken promises, he launched the National Museum's Defining Moments in Australian History project.
He took the opportunity to share his views on "top moments" in a history that stretches back to the ancient landmass of Gondwanaland.
The audience, which included eminent historians, learned that the arrival of the First Fleet easily headed the PM's listing, because this brought Western law, values, religion and habitation to this continent.
Mr Abbott hoped the defining moments of World War I "might include the capture of Jerusalem [a largely British achievement] and the achievements of General Monash as well as the landing at Gallipoli".
And "I hope that the defining moments of 1964, for instance, might include the launch of The Australian newspaper [which he once worked for as a young journalist] as well as the publication of The Lucky Country".
Wattle has long been cleared of the stigma of causing allergy (Letters, January 30). So Wattle Day as a national holiday is not to be sneezed at.
However, being the first day of spring it can sometimes be a bit wintry and not the best for beach or barbecue. An even better selection was mooted by James Mahoney (Letters, January 27).
The 200-odd female convicts were landed from the First Fleet at Sydney Cove on February 6 into the arms, as it were, of the 1000 men eager to welcome them ashore. The result was an all-day, all-night orgy on the shore in a sub-tropical thunderstorm that seemed to express heaven's fury at the "disgraceful spectacle" described by Governor Phillip the next day.
He had a herald read a decree "with beat of drum" that "those found entering the women's quarters would be fired upon" by the armed sentries he had posted there.
"So there, you rascally wretches, we will have some order here."
We seem eager to imitate the Americans in everything. I recommend Australia's own Thanksgiving as a national holiday to celebrate on February 6.
It does differ somewhat from the celebration by the Puritanical Pilgrim Fathers which consisted of prolonged readings from the good book and long sermons on same, but "vive la difference".
Now is the time to discuss and decide!
Now that the annual arguments over Australia Day are quietening down, thoughts about a solution come to mind.
Change the day to a neutral date such as the first day of spring. Who can argue about a non-political, non-historical date? And it symbolises a new beginning.
Change the name to something like "Unity Day", a useful concept in our multicultural country.
While undertaking such reforms, change the flag to something specifically Australian. The alternative is continued arguments which we can do without. It's time to move on.
Ian MacDougall (Letters, January 30) is correct about the risks of large gum trees close to houses and in suburban streets. This was demonstrated in the recent strong storms on the Gold Coast and hinterland such as Mount Tamborine, where hundreds of these trees fell on roofs and powerlines. The resulting repair and insurance bill is huge.
What will it take for this "politically correct" policy to be changed? Another supercell storm, as occurred in West Belconnen in January 2022? Such storms are now becoming more intense as a result of climate change. Foresight is clearly missing in action.
When the Brereton report concluded there was evidence 39 Afghans were murdered by Australian personnel and recommended 19 soldiers face charges the ADF's future wasn't in doubt.
When the Wood royal commission concluded, the shocking revelations of criminality, corruption and misconduct permeating NSW police did not lead to any serious discussions about scuttling the organisation.
Similarly, the Fitzgerald inquiry didn't bring about the end of Queensland police.
It therefore seems somewhat of an over-reaction for the Australian government to have joined the US, UK, Italy, Canada and the Netherlands in immediately halting funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, the primary organisation tasked with distributing aid in Gaza, after allegations 12 of its 30,000 employees [13,000 of whom work in Gaza] were involved in the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7.
At a time when two million out of Gaza's 2.3 million residents are displaced, and Israel has cut off the water supply and destroyed the health system, whilst indiscriminately dropping massive bombs on one of the most densely populated places on Earth, Australia's participation in this hideous escalation against the innocent residents of Gaza is obscene.
When so many lives are on the brink, this will undoubtedly push some over the edge.
Our government seems unconcerned that, yet again, we're following the US down a path on the wrong side of history. Australians can and should donate directly to the UNRWA so they can continue their life-saving efforts.
I am sad that adopted Queenslander, 83-year-old Bob Buick (Letters, January 29), accuses others of being "so zealous and bigoted they are bastardising this nation's advancements and history".
I can assure him that there are many of us, Australian-born and proud - including those like me, a few years older than he, who are not narrow in their vision; that we believe in an Australia that welcomes diversity of beliefs and ideas and, most important, respect for those who may differ.
That, I believe, is what Bob and many others, like my late brothers, risked their lives for while wearing our country's uniform.
I can also reassure Bob that Australia is so far from "socialism" that it is more likely King Charles would embrace it before we did.
The real danger is we could move towards an ultra-right authoritarianism under the guise of remaining "democratic". That is something we need to be very wary of.
Bob Buick (Letters, January 29) thinks socialism will destroy Australia's future. His justification? He fought at Long Tan [and was subsequently awarded the Military Medal] and has visited every Australian state.
His age of 83 somehow tells him that there are "many Australians who are so zealous and bigoted in their personal beliefs that they reject and bastardise this country's advancements and history".
Wow, what a derisive put down, without evidence of any kind, on anyone having an alternate view. I'm such and I'm almost 85.
How will socialism destroy Australia when our system is capitalist, the more so since the 1980s political imposition of neoliberalism and corporate greed?
Since we are apparently meant to be shocked at an attack on a hitherto little known "remote American base in Jordan" could someone please run an independent audit on the number and location of US military bases around the world?
This would include the of-paramount-importance signal stations such as Pine Gap and North West Cape and Darwin.
Could we please be told how these numbers and locations compare with Chinese and Russian military outposts globally?
My wife had to have an MRI with a referral from a GP. This was not bulk-billed.
If the referral had have been from a neurosurgeon specialist it would have been bulk-billed. Does Medicare consider GPs lower in medical capacity than specialists for imaging referrals?
They are both medical professionals. We are out of pocket over $300 and that is a lot for pensioners. Please explain, Health Minister Mark Butler.
Zoë Wundenberg concluded her opinion piece ("Who are the tax cut naysayers talking to?", January 30, p16) by commenting "if One Nation's Pauline Hanson and the Liberals' Sussan Ley think we'll join them in their outrage about only saving a little under $5,000 per annum on tax instead of their expected $10,000 boon, they should learn how to read the room. They just look ridiculous".
I would have said "they just look unprofessionally selfish and greedy".
When an Australian, or Australian-born person, makes an impact overseas we are told ad nauseam of the fact, even when the claim is tenuous. However, I have never heard it mentioned that Mark Regev, the Israeli diplomat and government spokesman is Australian born and bred. I wonder why?
I just don't get it. Isn't a party of independents an oxymoron?
In the future will the term Gaza survivor have the same emotional resonance as holocaust survivor?
Wal Pywell complains about Coles and Woolworths price gouging on their store-brand soft drinks (Letters, January 20). But, as a result, public health might in fact benefit through lower rates of sugar consumption.
I endorse the views of Sue Pittman (Letters, January 20) on the complications caused by having to officially remove a loved one's identity following their death. My wife of 65 years recently died. My grief is still being trampled on by this seemingly never-ending process.
Mark Kenny, in a recent column, argued that violence would magically disappear from the world if we just removed men from power and replaced them with women. And that's how I know Kenny has no life experience at all. Women can be just as vile as men when they want to be.
A much simpler proposition than four-year terms would be to change to fixed three-year terms. It gets the benefit of fixed terms without having to sort out what to do about the Senate and hold a referendum.
The Holocaust was obviously a gigantic war crime. So is Israel's current treatment of Gaza.
When are we going to stop demolishing perfectly good and sound houses that only require small renovations. A house in our street has stood for 70 years and is still in top shape. It has hardwood rafters and is double brick. Demolishing it is a huge waste of scarce resources and embodied energy.
Which day should become Australia Day? Dates proposed have been Wattle Day, January 1, March 28 and 29, May 9, and July 9. This is all too confusing. I propose April 1.
So Margot Robbie was "snubbed" as Oscar best actress. It is not the most cerebral of roles; right up there with the superhero franchises. Just because you are in the biggest film of the year does not mean you are the best actor.
