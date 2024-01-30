How a tattoo helped a Canberra woman win free croissants for a year

There are times in your life when you might regret getting a tattoo but when Melissa Myrteza got a cute little croissant inked on the inside of her ankle during a recent jaunt in France she probably never expected it would lead to a new job.
Myrteza has been crowned Three Mills Bakery's new CCCO - or "chief croissant consumption officer" - and is now entitled to a free croissant every day of 2024.
She doesn't get paid - only in flaky pastry - but we reckon that's the perfect trade-off. More than 500 people entered the competition.
"When we called Melissa to tell her she won we could hear screams right through her office," said a Three Mills spokesperson.
"We think she might be as excited as we are to have her onboard."
All she had to do was tell the team why she would love the position in 25 words or less.
Jarrod Deaton, Three Mills owner, said the CCCO position was made to help share the bakery's love of pastry.
"We're a little obsessed with croissants and sourdough at Three Mills Bakery," he said.
"Our mission since we began is to share that passion with as many people as possible. So we're pumped to have a CCCO join us on that journey in 2024."
Myrteza's winning entry read: "With a sexy croissant inked on my ankle, I'm a self-crowned aficionado. Ten months in the south of France will do that to you. Flake me up Three Mills."
If Myrteza is looking for a new bestie, she knows where to find me.
