Antarctic Division takes dozens of bullying, harassment reports to ethical standards branch

Staff at the Australian Antarctic Division have made more than 100 referrals to the professional and ethical standards branch that looks into inappropriate, fraudulent and corrupt behaviour, a Senate committee has heard.
The figure represents more than a third of the 323 referrals made by the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water, which the division forms part of, during an 18-month period.
At the same time, the Australian Antarctic Division employed fewer than 650 staff as of October 31, according to numbers provided to the inquiry.
Of the 110 referrals submitted by division staff to the professional and ethical standards branch, also known as the integrity unit, 10 were facing preliminary inquiry or a formal investigation.
Its leadership provided the figures to senators this week as part of an inquiry established to look into the management of division funding after it emerged that its operating budget would be decreased by $25 million.
But culture within the division has also come under intense scrutiny during the inquiry amid reports of bullying and harassment.
A review conducted by former Swimming Australia chief executive Leigh Russell found gender discrimination, bullying and sexual harassment was plaguing the division.
During the course of the inquiry, staff also testified about hostility and bullying in the workplace.
On Monday, deputy secretary Sean Sullivan told the Senate committee that 42 referrals from the division were related to bullying and harassment.
Further breaking down the numbers, he said 36 of the referrals had been resolved, 51 were being held for further information and 13 others were under assessment.
Asked if any staff were currently suspended under the Public Service Act or if any police reports have been made in relation to sexual assault within the division, Mr Sullivan said he would take the questions on notice.
The 110 referrals were made between July 2022 and the end of December 2023.
But other feedback indicates problems run even deeper.
Following reviews, the department committed to reforming the culture within the division but a survey designed to measure progress found harmful behaviours such as bullying, harassment and exclusion were still occurring - and often going unreported.
Completed by 500 people, including staff from the division and other members of the department involved with AAD, the pulse survey found that 25 per cent of the respondents did not report harmful behaviours they had either witnessed or experienced in the three months leading up to the October survey.
Many indicated this was because they had no confidence in the reporting system, were worried about backlash from their colleagues or worried about career repercussions.
The survey pointed to some improvements but some said while there was more awareness about cultural change, there was little evidence of "actual change".
Addressing the Senate committee, division head Emma Campbell said the department was working through 63 "actions" to address the cultural concerns flagged in the Russell review.
"I will say, and it's in the report, some of the barriers that were identified or some of the issues ... cultural safety continues to be a concern, bullying and harassment continues to be at levels that are higher than anyone would like," she said.
But Mr Sullivan said this was going to be a two-year process.
"We're trying to shift culture and you don't do that quickly," he said.
"The pulse survey is not roses and we didn't expect it to be. But it does form clearly a baseline that is now repeatable."
He said another survey would be coming out in February, which will show whether the division was making progress.
"My feedback from staff in the division is that we are making progress, but ... it's hard work," he said.
Mr Sullivan said as part of the changes they have provided training to staff on how they can identify and report "behaviours".
But Tasmania Greens senator Peter Whish-Wilson, who teamed up Liberal senator Jonathon Duniam to get the inquiry up, said staff "simply don't trust change is occurring".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.