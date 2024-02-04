A fairytale love story constructed around a harsher reality

What we get is Moore's Gracie concerned with how she might be presented, particularly as she and Joe have constructed so fairy-tale a love story around their harsher reality, and Portman's actress chipping away at Gracie's facade. Moore and Portman are superb, a master class in the acting process and in the construction of character, meaning both these real-life actresses and this film, and in the meta process within it for the fake movie-within-a-movie.