Spy comedy delivers familiar fun

Not that there's necessarily anything terribly wrong with the lack of originality. This isn't a movie that's vying for Oscars or trying to make a grand artistic statement. It's big-budget, large-scale popcorn entertainment that with knowing, tongue-in cheek energy aims to provide thrills and spectacle and action and a few laughs for a large audience. It's not pretending to be something it isn't. As such, it's quite successful. It's not that being derivative is praiseworthy, it's that the film knows what it wants to do and does it pretty well.

