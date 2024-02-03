This migrant story is authentic and moving

Meanwhile, Dong Hyun has had to fight his own battles in the school playground. After a distressing incident in which a child runs away with his glasses and others gang up to spit on him, he lands a punch on one of his tormentors, and he and his mother are hauled before the principal. No other parents get called in, leaving So-Young to fend for herself. She shows a proud and indomitable spirit at times, but there is also a toughness that she tries to instil in her confused, unhappy son.