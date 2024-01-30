ACT police funding must match growth

The fact per capita spending on police in the ACT is the lowest in the country is not, in itself, a cause for concern. Crime rates in Canberra are also significantly lower than in any other state or territory.
If you have less crime - particularly in a small city state - you don't need to spend as much per person to keep the community safe and to maintain law and order.
During the COVID years of 2020-2021 ACT Policing prosecuted just over 2200 criminals.
In Tasmania, which has a similar sized population, police prosecuted 8389 people.
Police in the Northern Territory, which has a much smaller population than the ACT, prosecuted 9181 over the same period.
When this is taken into account recent revelations that spending on policing in the ACT was the lowest in the country at just $478.17 per person doesn't seem as alarming as it might sound. That said, it is well below the national average of $596.94.
What is a cause for concern is that the ACT government's investment in policing has fallen well behind the record population growth the territory has experienced since 2010.
While attempts to rectify this are now under way with the Barr-Rattenbury government committing an additional $107 million for 126 new staff over five years in 2023, recruitment and training takes time.
According to a recent Productivity Commission report, only 48 more sworn officers joined the force in 2022-2023, taking the strength to 749 from 701 the previous year.
That is still well short of what is needed in order to grow police numbers at the same rate that the population of the territory is increasing. In other words, unless the government commits even more funding to recruiting, training and equipping front-line officers in the coming years per capita police numbers will continue to go backwards.
With community satisfaction levels with ACT Policing now at their lowest ebb in a decade this should be a red flag for the government.
While the Police Minister Mick Gentleman may be correct when he touts the additional funding as the "largest single investment ever made in ACT Policing", that's only because the government has failed to step up to keep pace with population growth for years and years.
That said, police will always find themselves between a rock and hard place.
The cry "where is a police officer when you need one" is a perennial rallying call, especially in an election year.
It should be borne in mind that the slump in the level of of satisfaction with ACT police coincided with a noticeable reduction in police response times to high volume priority two and three incidents.
Community perceptions do not always neatly align with what is actually happening. Once again comparisons are revealing.
In Tasmania 13 people were the victims of homicide and homicide-related offences in 2022.
That compared to 15 in the Northern Territory and just nine in the ACT.
On a more positive note, public confidence in the integrity of Canberra's police stands at 81.3 per cent, one of the highest levels in the country.
While that has fallen from 90.4 per cent almost a decade ago the decline is in line with national trends.
It's fair to say that while Canberra's small, but professional and dedicated, police force is doing the best it can with what it is given, more resources need to be allocated to ensure standards don't slip.
Unless the Labor-Greens government is willing to match its law and order spend to recent and anticipated levels of population growth it runs the risks of fuelling a community backlash ahead of the October election.
