Nothing but net: AIS tech 'making a big difference' for next Aussie basketball stars

The next generation of Australian basketball stars are aiming for nothing but net.
With the help of some new cutting-edge technology made available at the Australian Institute of Sport, 47 teenage boys and girls at Basketball Australia's National Performance Camp last week were able to fine-tune their shooting ability like never before.
"I've never used anything like this before coming here, so it's cool to see it developed," Canberran camp attendee Zara Russell told The Canberra Times.
"It's so fun to see the technical side really help your game and what you need to work on, and you can do it by yourself too.
"Since I've been able to use it my shooting has definitely improved and I hope to keep getting better everyday."
A system called RSPCT installed at the Institute's courts tracks the flight of a regular basketball into the hoop with an optical camera, and then instantly collates the information on a screen beside the court - or on a phone or tablet - allowing for data to be swiftly analysed by players and coaches to determine patterns and areas of improvement.
Coaches currently do this manually by simply watching players practice, but the new technology brings a greater depth to analysis in one of the most important fundamentals of basketball.
The arc of the shot in degrees, where the basketball enters the hoop, where the shot is taken from, made and missed shots are all included in the metrics tracked.
"It gives players such an accurate read of how they're shooting," Centre of Excellence women's head coach David Herbert said.
"Zara for instance 12 months ago, I don't believe she was a very good shooter, but she shot at nearly 74 per cent from the three-point line taking 56 shots recently, which is amazing.
"Shooting has been a deficiency in Australian basketball for a long time, so we're trying to take steps to make sure we have state-of-the-art technology, and to have every kid tested at the camp has been amazing.
"It's making a big difference."
Manager of research and innovation at the Australian Institute of Sport Tim Kelly learned of the technology from a former colleague now working in the NBA, which led them to get in touch with the company that created it in Tel Aviv.
The camp's collected data will now be used in a PhD that will address improving shooting across basketball, which is expected to be completed within the next three years.
"Changing an athlete's shooting mechanics is not something you'd do lightly so you need a data set to make a call on whether tweaking an athlete's shooting is worthwhile," Kelly said.
"Some early coaches used video a lot, but this technology is automated which means there's less labour required to collect data.
"But any feedback from coaches we can give back to the founders of the technology which can make it more receptive."
