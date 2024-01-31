Need to spend more time out the office? Turbocharge your annual leave in 2024

Summer holidays are over, and now there's a whole year ahead. If you're back at your desk, and would rather be somewhere else, we're here to help.
Public servants are entitled to 20 days of paid annual leave per year, but book it strategically and you can turn that into 57 days of free time when you bring in public holidays and weekends.
We've outlined federal and ACT public holidays below, and how you can stack your annual leave around them to maximise your time out of the office.
Australia Day falling on a Friday this year lost another good opportunity for an extra-long long weekend, so for this exercise we'll assume most people didn't use up any days from their allotment there.
Conveniently, this year's federal budget is scheduled for its latest possible second-Tuesday-in-May date of May 14. That brings the Anzac Day public holiday into play for more public servants who would otherwise be in the last throes of budget preparation.
If you're not a public servant, the guide still applies, but you'll have to substitute in your own workplace's Christmas close down (or discount it, if you work through Christmas).
And, of course, it works best if you don't need to cover school holidays.
Turn one day into four.
Public holiday (Canberra Day): Monday, March 11.
For a long weekend: Take one day annual leave on Friday, March 8.
You get: A four-day break.
Turn eight days into 19.
Public holidays (Easter): Friday, March 29 and Monday, April 1.
For a longer break: Take four days annual leave from Tuesday, April 2 to Friday, April 5.
You get: A 10-day break.
Public holiday (ANZAC Day): Thursday, April 25.
For a longer break: Take four days annual leave on Monday April 22 to Wednesday, April 24, and Friday, April 26.
You get: A nine-day break.
Turn one day into four.
Public holiday (Reconciliation Day): Monday, May 27.
For a long weekend: Take one day annual leave on Friday, May 24.
You get: A four-day break.
Turn four days into nine.
Public holiday (King's Birthday): Monday, June 10.
For a longer break: Take four days annual leave on Tuesday, June 11 to Friday, June 14.
You get: A nine-day break.
Turn two days into five.
Public holiday (Labour Day): Monday, October 7.
For a long weekend: Take two days annual leave on Thursday, October 3 and Friday, October 4.
You get: A five-day break.
Turn four days into 16.
Christmas close down: Wednesday, December 25 to Wednesday, January 1.
For a longer break: Take four days annual leave on Monday, December 23 to Tuesday, December 24, and on Thursday, January 2 to Friday, January 3.
You get: a 16-day break.
And a reminder - federal public servants will be entitled to an additional three days of cultural leave from this year. The leave needs to be approved by agency heads, but can be taken for the purpose of attending significant religious or cultural obligations associated with your faith or culture. In addition, First Nations public servants are entitled to one day of NAIDOC leave.
