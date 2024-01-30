Driver accused of assaulting police while under the influence of drugs

A man who was allegedly caught drug-driving by police is accused of assaulting an officer who told him he was under arrest.
Police said they saw a grey BMW hatch driving "erratically" on Aikman Drive in Belconnen, when they tried to stop the driver about 8.30pm on Monday, January 29.
It is alleged the man did not stop and continued driving for almost a kilometre before pulling over at intersection of Bednall Court and Vagabond Crescent in McKellar.
Police said the driver, a resident of McKellar, stepped out of his vehicle and approached the police officer in an aggressive manner.
It is alleged the 55 year old grabbed the the driver's side of the police vehicle.
When the driver was told he would be arrested, he allegedly began pushing the officer.
After more officers were called to the scene, the man was restrained and arrested.
An ACT Policing spokesperson said the officer sustained minor injuries.
The man was also tested for cannabis, methamphetamine and MDMA. Police said the test returned a positive result.
He was subsequently charged with failing to stop for police, assaulting an officer and driving under the influence of a drug.
The McKellar man is scheduled to appear before the ACT Magistrates Court at a later date.
