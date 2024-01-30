City Renewal Authority chief executive Malcolm Snow announces retirement

City Renewal Authority's first chief executive Malcolm Snow has announced plans to retire in June after more than six years in the job.
The award-winning urban planner took up the role in 2017 and since played a role in shaping the city. He has led the implementation of the City Precinct Renewal Program and the development of the Acton Waterfront project alongside other developments in the city centre.
Among this key achievements was the instigation of the Canberra Civic and Cultural District concept.
Mr Snow has spent decades in the built environment sector. He took up the role after previously leading the National Capital Authority. He has also served as the chief executive of Southbank Corporation in Brisbane and a director of international advisory firm URBIS.
The authority's board and Chief Minister Andrew Barr thanked Mr Snow.
"Malcolm's visionary leadership has been instrumental in transforming our city centre, such as the renewal of Haig Park and the award-winning greening of City Walk. The creation of a new neighbourhood and destination public park at Acton Waterfront will build on his legacy," Mr Barr said.
"His focus on sustainable, community-centred urban design and development has enhanced the liveability of our city for future generations."
Board chair Christine Covington said Mr Snow's leadership has been "pivotal in shaping Canberra's city centre into a dynamic and inclusive urban precinct.
"His commitment to increasing the visibility of Ngunnawal culture, prioritising people-focused design, and promoting active transport will have a lasting impact on Canberra's community," she said.
"He leaves behind a solid foundation for his successor to build upon.
"The authority extends its deepest gratitude to Mr Snow. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours and are committed to continuing the legacy of excellence he has established."
The authority will now start the search for a new chief executive.
