The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

City Renewal Authority chief executive Malcolm Snow announces retirement

By Staff Reporters
January 31 2024 - 7:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

City Renewal Authority's first chief executive Malcolm Snow has announced plans to retire in June after more than six years in the job.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.