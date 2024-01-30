Enlighten's 2024 displays include works by a legally blind artist and Lego

Canberra's national institutions will be transformed into canvases for spectacular light displays when the Enlighten Festival returns to the capital.
The festival will run from March 1 to 11 and if you're wondering what's on, here are some of the highlights.
Parliament House will celebrate its 35th anniversary by lighting up its facade with an animated Lego brick model of the institution. In the forecourt, Lego-themed printmaking workshops will also be held by arts educator Naomi Zouwer.
A livestreamed drawing performance will be projected on to the facade of the National Portrait Gallery, featuring the work of Yuwi, Torres Strait and South Sea Islander and legally blind artist Dylan Mooney.
Projections at Questacon will shine the light on connection between storytelling, curiosity, and the science that surrounds us. Ngunnawal elder Aunty Violet will acknowledge First Nations people as the original scientists.
At the Enlighten Festival Hub, visitors can enjoy live music from local and interstate artists on the main stage as well entertainment from roving performers. Foodies can also take delight from a range of vendors, including local eateries, food trucks and restaurateurs from across the east coast.
Film buffs can check out a short-film festival Lights! Canberra! Action! on March 8. It will feature the work of local filmmakers and have the theme A Sense of Purpose.
Symphony in the Park will have Australian rock legends the Hoodoo Gurus taking centre stage with the Canberra Symphony Orchestra on March 10. This will be the world premiere of their greatest hits reimagined by Alex Turley.
The festival will wraps up on Canberra Day, March 11. Locals will be able to take part in the Canberra Day Appeal Fun Run and head to Commonwealth Park for other entertainment from 10am to 5pm. Fun Run proceeds will support local charities through Hands Across Canberra.
From March 9 to 17, the Canberra Balloon Spectacular will also be held in the capital and feature about 40 hot air balloon launched at dawn, daily. There will also be food trucks and coffee carts.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the Enlighten Festival has become "a showpiece for Canberra, attracting growing numbers of local and interstate visitors each year".
For more information and the full program visit enlightencanberra.com.
