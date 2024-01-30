Police believe morning commute traffic jam was caused by load falling off vehicle

Police believe a five-car collision that closed both northbound lanes of the Tuggeranong Parkway on Monday was caused when a load fell of the back of a vehicle.
Police and emergency services were called to a crash on Tuggeranong Parkway between Hindmarsh Drive and Cotter Road about 7.40am on Monday.
They believe an unsecured load fell from the back of a vehicle, causing a number of other vehicles to brake and crash.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash, or who may have dash-cam footage from the Tuggeranong Parkway around the time of the incident, to get in touch.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting reference 7659511.
Information can be provided anonymously.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.