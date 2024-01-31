The key question parents need to ask themsleves and their kids' schools

It's the start of the school year again, and for some parents this might be the first exciting time that their child starts school.
Parents and children will be filled with trepidation. Parents will have high hopes and expectations, and they may also have some fears like, "Will my child like their teacher? Will the playground be too overwhelming for my child? Will they make friends? Will I make friends with the other parents?"
Most parents won't ask themselves "Will my child succeed at reading"? There is an assumption that - like learning to walk and talk - learning to read will automatically happen.
In fact, learning to read and write is very different to learning to walk and talk.
While modern humans have been around 200,000 for years, we have only been communicating in written form for about 5000 years.
Reading and spelling are such a recent skill for our brains to acquire that it is not a natural process and they have to piggyback on our brain's existing networks. Hence, teaching reading and spelling requires specific and cumulative instruction.
The skills also need to be taught explicitly, which means we don't just learn to read by reading, we must be taught to crack the code.
In English, there are 44 phonemes (or sounds) but only 26 letters in our alphabet. So, individual letters can represent different sounds but also groups of letters represent sounds.
For instance, the three-letter (trigraph) "igh" makes the "eye" sound in "light". Our teachers need in-depth knowledge of the complex processes involved in language, and our sound system and letters.
If your child is a great talker and understands everything, that is a great foundation to learn to read, but it won't necessarily mean they will automatically be a good reader. To be able to read we need to decode the words first and then understand them second.
Sadly, there is no guarantee that your child will learn to read and spell well at school.
The latest national and international tests found one in three year 9 students in the ACT are not proficient in reading (NAPLAN and the Programme for International Student Assessment).
Many of these struggling readers are instructional casualties, which means they are students who had the potential to be proficient readers, but they were not exposed to high-quality and evidence based teaching.
By year 3, if your child is not a proficient reader, then they will really struggle in the classroom as there is a shift from learning to read to reading to learn.
There is also a phenomenon called "the Matthew effect" whereby the good readers enjoy reading and hence will read more and become even better readers with a greater vocabulary and wider knowledge, and conversely the poor readers tend to avoid reading and read less which increases the gap between good and poor readers.
The ACT government is currently conducting an inquiry into literacy and numeracy performance in its schools. This is very timely as many ACT schools do not currently follow best practices in teaching to read.
For example, many schools in ACT provide readers called predictive texts where the story is repetitive, there is no limit on the letter sounds and the books promote guessing words from the pictures and repetitive sentences.
These guessing strategies, although well intentioned are the strategies that weak readers use.
The new version nine of the Australian curriculum states that schools should provide students with decodable books which instead promote the sounding out of words (and the books introduce new letter sounds in a sequenced way), which research has shown is the best way to learn how to read.
Learning to read and spell is not a natural process so support your child the best you can. If your child starts kindergarten and brings home readers that promote guessing and a long list of sight words to memorise, be aware that your child may not be learning to read in the best way.
Ask your school for decodable readers. Many teachers and schools don't have the resources that they need to teach children how to read.
If you are concerned about you child's reading, seek out advice and possibly an assessment by a teacher, psychologist or speech pathologist.
Let's hope that the ACT inquiry into literacy and numeracy brings solid recommendations in line with current research to support our schools and teachers to teach our children.
