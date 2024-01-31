'Pathetically embarrassing': Lee accuses Barr of 'downright lie' in policy costing dispute

The ACT Chief Minister's office is blaming a typo for what the Canberra Liberals are describing as a "downright lie" and a sign Andrew Barr "can't even read his own treasury's costing documents".
The spat has emerged after Chief Minister Andrew Barr claimed a $65 million Canberra Liberals policy to provide school vouchers and registration rebates understates the cost. He has retracted some parts of his original statement on what he says is the policy's real cost.
Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee accused Mr Barr of telling a "downright lie" in a statement that appeared to base his cost claim on a misreading of a 2020 Treasury estimate.
Ms Lee hit out at the Chief Minister on social media, saying it was a "pathetically embarrassing" claim by the Chief Minister.
Mr Barr initially said in a statement that a similar voucher scheme for school students was costed in 2020 at $17 million a year.
The Chief Minister's office said the $17 million figure was a typo and retracted that part of the statement, but said he stood by the remainder of it.
Ms Lee was nonetheless scathing of Mr Barr's statement.
"Barr hasn't even got our current policy right before attacking it and getting it wrong. Pathetic," she said.
The Chief Minister had described the opposition's policy as a "cut and paste" from the Liberals in the 2020 campaign, pointing to the Treasury estimates of the policies, which he claimed in a statement showed the cost would be much higher.
"This announcement is a cut and paste from [former opposition leader] Alistair Coe's 2020 campaign," he said.
"Given the population growth in Canberra, the stated $65 million price tag understates the cost."
Mr Barr's first statement said the 2020 election promise was costed at $17 million a year by the ACT Treasury.
However, the costing document shows the total number of eligible students was estimated to be about 17,000 a year and the cost would be about $2.1 million a year, assuming a 60 per cent take up.
The Canberra Liberals on Wednesday promised to make public transport free for students and seniors and give $150 vouchers to parents for school-related expenses if they win this year's ACT election.
The vouchers would be given for each child in preschool to year 12 and there will also be an extra $100 voucher for parents to spend on sport and other extracurricular activities.
The party has also promised a $100 rebate for car and caravan registrations and a $50 rebate on electricity bills.
All of the promises would be a one-off spend, at this stage, but Ms Lee said she is open to extending this further.
Mr Barr said similar Liberal promises from the 2020 election showed the cost of the latest promises would be far higher than $65 million.
Mr Coe promised to give two $100 vouchers to students in years 7 to 9 for extra curricular activities. The Liberals also previously promised to permanently reduce registration fees by nearly $100. Treasury figures show the government would forego $87 million in revenue over a four-year period. But the opposition's current policy for $65 million only accounts for reduced registration costs for one year, not a permanent reduction.
Mr Barr said the Liberals would have to make cuts to afford their promise.
"If the Opposition Leader is just going to play from the old Liberal playbook, designed by people like Zed Seselja and Alistair Coe, then Canberrans should rightly be very nervous about what the Liberals plan to cut to pay for this cash splash," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.