The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business

Call-out for sparkies; trade needs to bring on new talent

PB
By Peter Brewer
February 4 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra will need potentially "thousands" more electricians skilled up to achieve the ACT's electrification goals with preparation needed now to encourage more high schoolers to join the trade, and to offer better wages to apprentices.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Business

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.