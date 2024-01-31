The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

The moment you have may have missed which shows a Capitals star is back

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated January 31 2024 - 4:18pm, first published 4:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

You may not have thought anything of it.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.