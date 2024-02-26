New books out now: Murder, mystery and living with misphonia

Nadya Williams. HarperCollins. $42.99.
Subtitled A Historical and Practical Introduction to Christians in the Greco-Roman World, this book argues that cultural Christians were the rule, rather than the exception, in the early church. It considers the challenge of culture to the earliest converts to Christianity, as they struggled to live on mission in the Greco-Roman cultural milieu of the Roman Empire. Their stories provide a fresh perspective for considering the questions that stubbornly persist, such as when it is a sin to eat or not eat a particular food and why Christian nationalism is a problem.
Cary Cherniss & Daniel Goleman. Penguin. 36.99.
The authors of Emotional Intelligence reveal practical methods for applying the principles of EI to more readily enter an optimal state of high performance and satisfaction, offering a roadmap to being at your best, every day. They explain how to set a realistic, attainable goal of feeling satisfied that you've had a productive day - to consistently work at your "optimal" level. Based on research of how hundreds of people build the inner architecture of having a good day, they sketch what an optimal state feels like, and show how emotional intelligence holds the key to our best performance.
Hannah Moloney. Affirm Press. $32.99.
Have you ever wanted to grow your own food? This book by Gardening Australia presenter Hannah Moloney provides the inspiration and know-how to grow your own fruit and vegetables in any Australian climate. It is packed with practical solutions for all conditions and for every gardener. Whether you're getting started with a pot or developing a plot, you'll find everything you need to hone your skills, fire your imagination and have good, fresh food all year round that you can prepare and eat with the satisfaction it's completely yours.
Melinda Ham. Affirm Press. $34.99.
Though they are from different generations, countries and cultures, the families in this book all have one thing in common: they have escaped persecution in their homelands to find safety in Australia. The stories span 70 years, and track journeys from Iraq, Afghanistan, Poland, Tibet, Vietnam and Zaire. More than 35 million refugees around the world are currently waiting to be resettled. In their own words, the people in this book are some of the "lucky ones" who survived terror, detention, beatings and torture to reach a country that offered them a new beginning.
Dinuka McKenzie. HarperCollins. $32.99.
Detective Kate Miles' estranged brother, Luke Grayling, returns home to Esserton to farewell Ant Reed, dead by suicide. Then Marcus Rowntree is found shot. Almost 20 years ago, Luke, Ant and Marcus were best mates in high school and now two of the three are dead. When Luke is identified as a person of interest in Marcus's death, Kate finds herself in the middle of a media storm, sidelined from the case and battling accusations of conflict of interest. Kate is forced between loyalty to the police force, and the bonds of friendship and blood.
Siobhan O'Brien. HarperCollins. $32.99.
As World War I grinds to an end, Adelaide Roberts accompanies her father to a rugged island off the south coast of New South Wales. On the windswept rocky outcrop she is drawn to lighthouse keeper Emmett Huxley a haunted war veteran. But she discovers plans have been made for her with decorated returned soldier and local landowner Donal Blaxland. She discovers that Donal harbours terrible secrets of his own and is forced to make a choice about her future. Not only does Adelaide have to fight to survive, she is determined to live and love on her own terms.
Imbi Neeme. Penguin. $34.99.
Librarian Phoebe Cotton lives with misophonia - where certain sounds trigger strong negative responses. She hides away inside the family home. But when she begins receiving mysterious postcards in the mail, she slowly finds herself being pulled towards Monty, the sweet postal clerk. Across town, uni student Suze is clinging to the hope that the neglectful J might actually be her boyfriend. When J's attention turns to Ky, it leads Suze to Phoebe Cotton. Together with Suze and Monty, Phoebe goes on a mission to solve the mystery of the postcards but ends up finding acceptance, strength and love.
Abby Corson. Ultimo Press. $34.99.
The peaceful setting of Cavengreen Hotel has been shattered by a murder. The accused concierge, Hector Harrow, is determined to clear his name. He enlists Helen, a retired publisher, to document the shocking crime that has unfolded, with the intention of publishing a truthful account. Amid interruptions from a nosy journalist and the egotistical antics of the hotel's new owner, an American named Dave, Helen works tirelessly to keep Hector focused on finishing his book. As suspicions fall on different guests and one makes a shocking confession, Hector must navigate a web of secrets to uncover the truth.
