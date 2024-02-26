New books out now: Murder, mystery and living with misphonia

Though they are from different generations, countries and cultures, the families in this book all have one thing in common: they have escaped persecution in their homelands to find safety in Australia. The stories span 70 years, and track journeys from Iraq, Afghanistan, Poland, Tibet, Vietnam and Zaire. More than 35 million refugees around the world are currently waiting to be resettled. In their own words, the people in this book are some of the "lucky ones" who survived terror, detention, beatings and torture to reach a country that offered them a new beginning.