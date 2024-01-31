How a right to a healthy environment should grow

The world teeters on 1.5 degrees global warming, pushing human and ecological systems towards collapse.
In the ACT, average maximum temperatures have increased by 1.5 since 1926, with the number of extremely hot days doubling since 1950. Over 60 species and ecological communities have been listed as threatened under ACT environmental laws.
As the climate and biodiversity crises worsen, the need for human rights based approaches to environmental and climate policy becomes increasingly stark.
Indeed, in July 2022, the United Nations General Assembly adopted an historic resolution recognising the right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment as an essential human right. The human right to a healthy environment is a long standing human right. Under international law, it is recognised that the right is made up of both procedural and substantive obligations.
For example, rights to access environmental information and to access remedies for breach of the right as procedural elements, whereas obligations to protect biodiversity and to ensure clean air and water, are substantive elements of the right.
Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has explained the right as follows, "all human rights depend on a healthy environment. We cannot be healthy, eat adequate and nutritious food, drink clean water and breathe clean air without it."
In the ACT, we intuitively understand this.
We are a community that cares deeply about the climate, it was our number-one priority in the last federal election. But we also love and value our local environment - the waterways that sustain us, the urban trees that provide clean air and keep us cool in the summer, and the accessible nature reserves that provide us space to play.
Yet, when our rights to a safe and healthy environment are violated, whether from bushfire-induced low air quality or urban sprawl-driven biodiversity loss, our laws do not currently recognise or protect our rights.
This must change.
Last year, the ACT government introduced a bill to protect the human right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment, in a landmark step forwards for human rights in this country. That bill has been before a Legislative Assembly inquiry for the past few months, as the ACT legislative standing committee on justice and community safety considered the bill.
The standing committee has now handed down recommendations that the human right to a healthy environment must be recognised in ACT law within our Human Rights Act.
This is a moment of triumph for the people of the ACT who have fought a grassroots campaign to have the nation's first environmental human rights recognised in any state or territory laws.
MLAs from Labor, the Greens and the Liberals have all endorsed the need to protect our fundamental human rights in an era of increasing climate change and biodiversity collapse, and to ensure that members of the public can access the courts to enforce their rights.
The challenge for the ACT Legislative Assembly is now about ensuring the final bill is in the strongest possible terms - the law must deliver meaningful protection for all Canberrans.
The standing committee also made recommendations to improve the bill, including to accelerate the timeline for individuals to access the ACT Supreme Court to enforce their rights and to allocate funding to the Human Rights Commission to review government compliance with the right. Both are essential and should be adopted.
Unfounded fears surrounding human rights litigation have a long history in the territory, and were an argument against enacting our Human Rights Act in the early 2000s. However, our experience of legislated human rights protections in Canberra has not been overly litigious, with just 9 per cent of cases before the ACT Supreme Court even mentioning human rights.
Nonetheless, allowing the public to enforce their rights is essential - there are no rights without remedy. The ability to take action when our rights are breached serves as an important deterrent for the government, keeping it accountable.
Human rights are only meaningfully protected in practice. Proclamations in legislation may sound progressive, but without government action and enforceability, they perpetuate the status quo and leave our communities at risk from polluted air and water, from degraded biodiversity and from dangerous climate change.
