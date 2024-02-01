For a few weeks at least, the coast is clear

"I agree Rockliff will be a little nervous with the advent of Abetz," writes John from Mount Nelson. "I have no doubt Abetz will try to take over the leadership of the state Liberals. Why else would a Commonwealth politician on a fat pension even want to enter state politics? Rockliff is himself a moderate, but there are some right wing members of cabinet, at least Barnett, Ferguson and Ellis, who between them hold 13 portfolios. The party is ripe for a far right takeover. The good thing about this is that it would make the Labor Party more attractive in comparison, so the next election would be more likely see Labor in power, possibly in coalition with the Greens. That was an excellent and effective combination under Lara Giddings in 2011-14."