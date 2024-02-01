For a few weeks at least, the coast is clear

This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
They look to be in their early 70s but the expressions on their faces are childishly joyful. As they pedal their e-bikes up the shingle beach, one almost falls as his tyres lose traction. But a peal of laughter and words of encouragement from his mates has him moving again. It's lovely to watch.
Three men, in their autumn years, embracing life with springtime enthusiasm, discovering for the first time the beautiful stretch of coast I call home.
"Well, isn't this a little patch of paradise?" says one as he approaches, asking if there's a trail up to the top of the headland above us. Directions in hand, off they go, leaving me thinking they are the sort of visitors who raise a smile, not a scowl, as so many others do.
Same beach, two days later, a flotilla of kayaks is pulled up on the beach - city folk out on a guided adventure. A little girl, perhaps nine or 10, catches sight of the dog and her face lights up. "Can I pat him please?" she asks. You can try, I tell her, but he's more focused on his stick. Again, visitors who make you smile as they enjoy simple pleasures.
Every summer, the population swells, in places triples, on the NSW South Coast. Here in the Eurobodalla shire, the locals call them "yogis", on account of the blue and white ACT number plates, which all begin with a Y. North of here, in the Shoalhaven, tourists become "terrorists", while on the Far South Coast, the Victorians on their summer migration are "Mexicans", hailing from south of the border.
When I lived in the Sydney, those holiday-makers from the bush were called "Dubbos", spotted easily on city streets because they ambled without purpose, often four abreast, stopping haphazardly to gawp at the tall buildings, getting under your busy feet.
No matter where you live, an influx of visitors is a mixed blessing. Here on the coast, it's a shot in arm for local economies but it comes at a cost to locals whose livelihoods do not depend on tourism. There are minor inconveniences and major irritations. Some can be avoided, others can't.
A weather eye and some counterintuition help. We know, for instance, that rainy days are not the time to shop because visitors bored with the board games in their holiday rentals flock en masse to the local malls for retail distraction. The supermarket shelves are picked clean, as if a swarm of locusts has blown through. And you struggle to get a table at your favourite restaurant. Days perfect for the beach are often the best for picking up supplies.
Vigilance through holiday season is essential because visitors do silly things.
Those road rules drummed into you as a child are dispensed with. We learn to crest hills slowly, especially around beaches, because chances are there'll be a family - boogie boards, beach towels and cavoodle in hand - walking in the middle of the road on the other side. They're in holiday mode and so, too, is common sense.
We navigate car parks with extreme caution because without fail some shiny four-wheel-drive - expedition equipped but unlikely to have ever left the tarmac - will reverse out of a spot without looking. We mutter darkly when we come across someone who's parallel parked where they shouldn't be, taking up two right-angled spots.
Hauling longboards up the track to the beach, we're baffled by people who've staked a claim right in front of the path - cabanas, chairs, eskies, buckets and spades creating a thoughtless obstacle course for all who come after. Then we watch anxiously the families swimming exactly where a rip is visible, avoiding that nasty surf. Green is mean, we want to tell them, white is right. But we settle for an eye roll and inner tut-tut until the dog catches our attention.
A gangly 11-month-old black labradoodle, with feet still too big for its legs, cuts a silhouette like a cartoon tarantula. It's his first time at the beach, his owner explains, and for that reason he's kept on the lead. Another visitor we love to see. But not all dogs are created equal. Along with the well-mannered mutts come the gangster dogs. The heavily inked owner is adamant his mastiff cross - more weapon than pet - is "friendly and just wants to play" but we're not buying it. The muscled up canine, finally outside its Colorbond prison, strains at the lead with raised hackles and menace. The sort of visitor we'd rather stay away.
This summer, we've been fortunate. That buzzing annoyance, the jet-ski, is largely absent, unlike the year before. We'd watch, aghast, as the waterborne dirt bikes circled too closely, performing donuts and spooking the dolphins. They plagued the Hunter and Mornington Peninsula in Victoria this year. Behaviour was so bad, authorities had no choice but to crack down on the hooning.
But we haven't been spared illegal fireworks. We grudgingly accept them on New Year's Eve but they continue for weeks after. The boozy gatherings also drag on too long. When the slurred shouting finally ends, the silence is shattered by the crash of bottles tossed into the recycling bin.
Calm has returned now the Australia Day weekend is in the rearview mirror and the silly season is over. The coast is clear. Now us locals get our turn to enjoy the summer for a few weeks. But we're also mindful of Easter on the horizon and the crowds it will bring.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you live somewhere overrun by visitors in summer? Are you happy to share or find the influx hard to bear? When you visit a popular holiday spot, are you conscious of the locals who live there? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
SHARE THE LOVE: If you enjoy The Echidna, forward it to a friend so they can sign up, too.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- Annual inflation has slowed to 4.1 per cent amid an unexpectedly sharp easing in price pressures globally, raising the prospect that interest rates could begin to come down later this year.
- More than 500 new electric cars have been recalled within weeks of their release in Australia after a change to an important safety feature. The federal Transport Department issued the recall for new edition Tesla Model 3 vehicles on Wednesday after the automaker made a controversial change to the vehicle's child seat connection.
- A scathing independent review has blamed admin error, the COVID pandemic and "internal systemic issues" for the National Archives of Australia not getting the just-declassified, critical cabinet documents relating to the Howard government's 2003 decision to commit Australian forces to the war in Iraq.
THEY SAID IT: "A happy life must be to a great extent a quiet life, for it is only in an atmosphere of quiet that true joy dare live." - Bertrand Russell
YOU SAID IT: For almost three decades his relentless monotone was a feature of Australian politics. Then Eric Abetz was gone, dumped down the Tasmanian senate ticket by his own party. Now, the hard man is back at state level.
A number of Tasmanians took issue with Echidna calling the former senator "Electric Eric". They rightly pointed out that was nickname of former Premier Eric Reece, who led the push for hydro-electricity. We used that moniker because Abetz is about as electrifying as a drained battery in a two-bob watch.
One of them, Kevin, writes: "Eric Abetz has the nickname EricA, which plays on his homophobic, evangelical philosophy. As a Tasmanian resident, I must say Eric Abetz is like a zombie returning from the dead. I can recall my days at uni in the 1970s, having to endure his 19-year-old law student presence in a number of discussions on campus. The man has not changed one iota over time."
"I agree Rockliff will be a little nervous with the advent of Abetz," writes John from Mount Nelson. "I have no doubt Abetz will try to take over the leadership of the state Liberals. Why else would a Commonwealth politician on a fat pension even want to enter state politics? Rockliff is himself a moderate, but there are some right wing members of cabinet, at least Barnett, Ferguson and Ellis, who between them hold 13 portfolios. The party is ripe for a far right takeover. The good thing about this is that it would make the Labor Party more attractive in comparison, so the next election would be more likely see Labor in power, possibly in coalition with the Greens. That was an excellent and effective combination under Lara Giddings in 2011-14."
Ross writes: "As a Tasmanian, I have mixed feelings about the expected return of Eric Abetz to the political stage; a smaller stage where no doubt he will play a prominent role. While it will be difficult to watch and listen to, the interpersonal dynamics should be entertaining. Unsettling? That's putting it mildly. As for Abbott, I see it as Australia's Trump moment, when common sense departed and we somehow put Strop into The Lodge."
We also asked for your verdict on the Abbott years.
"A selfless man who was undone in the end by wearing his surf uniform in public," writes Garry R.
Jenny writes: "Those years of the Abbott/Credlin government were cringeworthy times, embarrassing daily. You've covered all the actions that made us feel that way well. I'd really like to know what Julie Bishop thought of him. Ever the diplomat she didn't spill the beans and remained tight lipped, unless of course she's saving it for her book? Or has she already written one?"
"Very strange to say but Abbott for all his weirdness and ineffectiveness has become a nonentity," writes John from Port macquarie. "Talks only to a small echo chamber of climate-denialist cult members and other nutters. I had just about forgotten him. So in his own peculiar way he has vanished. They all should."
That's a view shared by Helen, who writes: "There is nothing as stale or outmoded as a voted-out politician. Whether the good, the bad, or the ugly, once they have been given the hint and lost their seat they should zip their lips. The only time we should hear from them is if they seek re-election or to apologise for the mess they left behind them. The only pollie I can remember to have taken the hint and not interfered once voted out is Julia Gillard. Voted out pollies are like dead fish."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.