Tough times in Canberra? Not for our beloved budgies

Budgie ownership is booming as the pandemic morphs into the squeeze on incomes. During the lockdowns people needed companions and since the lockdowns people have needed companions which don't eat through a household budget.
So thinks budgie owner Sarah Stone-Tolcher, one of nearly a thousand people who have grown into the Canberra Budgerigar group.
She and her husband have four of the birds.
"With the cost of living, they are something on people's radars. You can get a loving family pet for no more than $40," she said. "You can get this creature who is a world of entertainment."
"They are very cheap to have. You can make everything for them yourself. We go to Vinnies and buy a ton of old baby toys."
"My husband and I work 9 to 5. We looked at a variety of animals - guinea pigs, dogs, cats, rabbits but we ended up with budgies."
She's part of the burgeoning Canberra budgie group which plans to hold its first Budgie Show in November.
Apart from the birds being economical (they go cheap - geddit?), the pandemic pushed them into becoming companions during the pandemic which was often a lonely time for many people.
Lockdowns led to loneliness and loneliness led to the search for companionship - and that's where the budgies came in, according to Mark Wrate, president of the Canberra Budgerigar Club.
"I think it's companionship," he said as he and his wife sat at their dining table admiring Percy, one of their young birds. "They are low maintenance. They are very economical."
"When people couldn't go out, they wanted something at home," Jan Waite said. She and her husband are fascinated by budgies. The birds can mimic human sounds from phrases to car alarms.
They are registered breeders of budgies. At the back of the garden, they have large cages where the multicoloured birds fly and squawk. (By the way, bush budgies only come in green and yellow but pets have been bred to come in a range of colours, including blue, white, yellow, grey and violet.
Budgies are not the only pets which increasingly found homes during the pandemic.
Research done by the pet industry shows that 40 per cent of Australian households had a dog before the pandemic (in 2019). That rose to 47 per cent at the height of the lockdowns (in 2021). There was also a rise for cats, fish, birds and reptiles.
The reason was two-fold: people sought companionship from animals but also structure to disrupted lives, according to Dr Tiffani Howell of the School of Psychology and Public Health at La Trobe University.
"During COVID, a lot of people either lost their jobs or were working from home. Both of those situations would cause you to lose your structure. A pet knows when to eat, when it's time for walkies, time to play, time to go to bed," she said.
Figures for whether the desire for pets has waned since the pandemic, and as the cost of living situation squeezes harder, are not available. But there are reports from animal shelters of increased pressures, with more animals being returned.
That doesn't seem to have happened with budgies. Their affordability and low running costs have kept them safe in an increasing number of Canberra homes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.