The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Barristers reject dropping child sexual abuser character references

TP
By Tim Piccione
Updated January 31 2024 - 5:18pm, first published 3:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The territory's peak legal body has rejected reform calls to preclude good character references of people convicted of child sexual abuse from sentencing consideration.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.