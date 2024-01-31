The 8 best criminal lawyers in Melbourne

Explore the top 8 criminal lawyers in Melbourne, renowned for expert criminal defence and exceptional client service in various criminal law cases. Picture Shutterstock

Facing a criminal charge in Melbourne requires expert legal guidance, and it is important to find a lawyer who has the skills and experience to achieve the best outcome possible for you.

However, finding the right criminal lawyer for you can be stressful. Our guide to the top eight criminal lawyers in Melbourne offers invaluable insights to help you find the most reliable and experienced criminal lawyers.

These leading specialists provide unparalleled legal advice and representation, ensuring the best results in criminal matters, from minor offences being dealt with in the Magistrates Court, to serious offences being dealt with in the Supreme Court. Discover the teams of lawyers dedicated to navigating the complexities of the criminal justice system on your behalf.

Choosing the best criminal lawyer in Melbourne, Victoria

Selecting the best criminal lawyer in Melbourne involves considering their experience in handling a variety of criminal law matters. Ensure the lawyer is part of a respected specialist criminal law firm with a track record of success across different cases. The ideal lawyer should be an expert in criminal defence, known for their skills in navigating the criminal justice system and adept at managing both criminal and traffic-related cases.

Choose a lawyer who values strong client-lawyer relationships, who offers clear communication and personalised legal strategies, and who demonstrates a commitment to securing the best possible outcome for your case.

Address: 4/271 William St, Melbourne VIC 3000

Phone: 03 8644 7320

The Best Criminal Defence Lawyers in Melbourne

Dribbin & Brown Criminal Lawyers are celebrated as Melbourne's premier criminal defence law firm that boasts a cumulative experience of over 100 years. The firm features a team of highly skilled lawyers and many of whom are Law Institute of Victoria Accredited Specialists. Their lawyers have diverse backgrounds and a range of experience in all aspects of the criminal law.

The firm has an extensive network of offices across Melbourne, including key locations such as the Melbourne CBD, Ringwood, Dandenong, Frankston, Geelong, Broadmeadows, Moorabbin, Ballarat, and Werribee, ensuring they are accessible and well-versed in various legal jurisdictions across Victoria. Their accreditation and widespread presence underscore their commitment to providing top-tier criminal defence services throughout the region.

How Dribbin & Brown Criminal Lawyers stands out from the rest

The firm distinguishes itself through its comprehensive expertise in criminal law, with a team of over 24 criminal lawyers covering an array of legal issues such as drink driving, drug offences, sexual offences, traffic matters, family violence, appeals and more. Their service is characterised by its commitment to availability, operating from early morning to midnight every day, and ensuring that they are there for clients whenever needed.

Founders David Dribbin and Michael Brown have instilled a culture of unparalleled client care, focusing on delivering the absolute best representation. This client-centric approach is evident in the high volume of referral-based business they receive, demonstrating their effectiveness in achieving excellent outcomes for their clients. A search of the google reviews at any of their nine offices reveals the same.

Their lawyers are skilled in handling a wide range of cases, from minor infractions in the Magistrates' Court to serious criminal charges in the Supreme Court of Victoria. Their approach is grounded in thorough preparation, clear communication, and strong courtroom advocacy. Whether defending clients against charges of sex offences, violence, dishonesty, drug-related crimes, or traffic violations, Dribbin & Brown Criminal Lawyers leverage their extensive experience and tactical skills to offer the best possible defence.

Dribbin & Brown Criminal Lawyers' reputation as the best in Melbourne is built on results, not just promises. They provide obligation-free phone consultations, showcasing their dedication to accessible, client-focused legal services. For those seeking top-notch criminal defence in Melbourne, Dribbin & Brown Criminal Lawyers are the clear choice.

What It's like working with the best Melbourne criminal lawyer

The experience of working with Dribbin & Brown Criminal Lawyers, Melbourne's top criminal defence firm, is best described in the words of their satisfied clients. Abrin shares:

"Words cannot express how thankful I am to have contacted this law firm, and Lucy Massouras, at a time when I needed their help! From the very start, Lucy made me feel some sense of security and optimism about my case, and then saw it through in this confident way right up until the end where she's gotten me a much better result than I'd thought possible! You'll find none better! Definitely a godsend that enabled me to get my life back together and move on! Thanks, Lucy!"

Another client speaks highly of Ashleigh Wallace at Dribbin & Brown Criminal Lawyers' Ringwood office:

"Words can't even come close to how thankful I am for Ashleigh Wallace. From the moment I walked in, I knew that I was in good hands. Ashleigh made me feel so at ease with my Family intervention matter she promised and she kept to it. She went up and beyond in such a short amount of time to give us the best outcome possible. I'm so thankful to have crossed paths with her and will forever be thankful to her. She is an absolute angel, and I will always recommend her 10/10 and not to forget Bonnie Logan who assisted Ashleigh. Thank you, Bonnie, for your loving, caring nature towards me, my son, and family. God bless you both."

These heartfelt testimonials from clients who have personally experienced the legal expertise and compassionate care of Dribbin & Brown Criminal Lawyers illustrate what it's like working with the best criminal lawyers Melbourne has to offer.

2. Emma Turnbull Lawyers

Emma Turnbull Lawyers is a leading criminal law firm in Victoria that specialises in providing top-tier criminal defence services. The firm has established offices in Melbourne and Ballarat.

This firm is distinguished by its team of lawyers, each accredited by the Law Institute of Victoria, demonstrating profound expertise in handling a diverse array of criminal law cases, ranging from minor offences to complex, high-stakes trials. The firm has earned widespread recognition for its excellence, client-centred approach, and consistent listing in Doyle's Guide as a leading law firm.

Their approach is marked by discretion and respect, ensuring clients receive supportive and honest legal counsel. As active members of Victoria Legal Aid's panels, Emma Turnbull Lawyers is committed to making quality legal representation accessible. Their dedication to justice and strong client advocacy is unwavering, aiming always to achieve the best possible outcomes and fiercely defend the rights of individuals within the Victorian criminal justice system.

3. Doogue + George Criminal Lawyers

Doogue + George, Melbourne's specialist criminal defence firm, brings 30 years of experience with a team of 21 lawyers, including nine Accredited Specialist Criminal Lawyers. They handle a wide spectrum of criminal cases, ranging from minor offences to complex matters, ensuring each client receives dedicated defence and the best possible outcome. Their areas of expertise include jury trials, traffic law, family violence, sex offences, drink driving, and corporate crime, along with intervention orders.

This firm is known for representing high-profile cases, including large fraud and insider trading. Their commitment to justice and client satisfaction is underscored by their rigorous training and development, ensuring they stay at the forefront of criminal law. As members of the Australian Defence Lawyer's Alliance, they offer extensive legal services across states. Doogue + George's focus on expertise, transparency, and client-centric approach makes them a leading choice in Melbourne for criminal legal representation.

4. Balot Reilly Criminal Lawyers

Balot Reilly Criminal Lawyers, based in Melbourne, offers over two decades of unparalleled criminal defence expertise across Australia. This leading firm is renowned for its principal lawyer, a combined Solicitor and Barrister, providing cost-effective legal representation in a wide array of criminal cases. They specialise in diverse areas, including drug charges, traffic offences, white-collar crimes, and more, achieving impressive results both in Melbourne and nationally.

The firm is recognised for its thorough case preparation and effective courtroom advocacy, ensuring substantial savings for clients. Their commendable reputation in courts across Australia stems from their strong closing arguments and collaborative work with senior barristers and Queen's Counsels. Balot Reilly stands out for its multicultural team, capable of communicating in languages like Vietnamese, Chinese, Arabic, Farsi, and Hindi, thus breaking language barriers in legal representation. Their deep understanding of the criminal justice system, combined with a strategic approach, positions them as a top choice for those facing criminal charges in Victoria and beyond.

5. Slades & Parsons Criminal Law

Slades & Parsons, a premier criminal law firm in Melbourne's CBD, boasts over 35 years of expert criminal defence. Specialising exclusively in criminal law, they are recognised as leading criminal lawyers with a focus on areas like drug offences, homicide, and sex offences. Their team includes accredited criminal law specialists who offer 24-hour emergency legal advice and represent clients across all Victorian court jurisdictions, including the Magistrates, County, and Supreme Courts, and the High Court of Australia.

Known for their rigorous case preparation and strong courtroom presence, Slades & Parsons prioritise client care, ensuring individuals and their families are well-informed and supported. They collaborate with various professionals, addressing underlying issues linked to criminal charges. Their commitment to professional development and client-focused approach make them a top choice for those seeking comprehensive and expert criminal defence in Melbourne.

6. Garde Wilson Lawyers

Garde Wilson Lawyers, a distinguished Australian criminal law firm, is dedicated exclusively to criminal defence. Led by Zarah Garde-Wilson, a renowned Melbourne criminal lawyer, barrister, and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Victoria, the firm is known for its expertise in handling high-profile criminal cases. Zarah, with over 20 years of experience, is also a registered practitioner with the High Court of Australia, celebrated for her skilful advocacy and commitment to social justice.

The firm excels in providing both legal advice and specialised courtroom representation across all criminal court jurisdictions. They are adept at assembling expert legal teams and leveraging third-party expertise in various fields to enhance their defence strategies. Garde Wilson Lawyers prides itself on clarifying complex legal situations and securing favourable outcomes for clients, solidifying their position as a top choice for expert criminal defence in Australia.

7. Pentana Stanton Lawyers

Pentana Stanton Lawyers, a highly respected Melbourne-based law firm established in 2014, excels in offering superior legal solutions across a broad spectrum of areas, including criminal law. With offices in Melbourne and Dandenong, they are ideally situated to serve a diverse clientele. Their experienced team specialises in various legal domains, ensuring tailored strategies for each unique case with a focus on achieving optimal outcomes with sensitivity and discretion.

In criminal law, Pentana Stanton Lawyers stands out for their skilled defence team. They adeptly handle a range of charges from assault to white-collar crimes, employing robust defence strategies and deep investigative analysis. Their expertise spans negotiations, plea bargains, and dynamic courtroom advocacy, aiming to secure favourable results while prioritising clients' overall well-being. This approach underscores their commitment to guiding clients through the complexities and impacts of criminal charges, safeguarding both their legal rights and personal futures.

8. Papa Hughes Lawyers Melbourne

Papa Hughes Lawyers, a premier criminal law firm in Melbourne, is renowned for its dedicated defence against various criminal offences. Led by principal lawyers Andrew Papadimitropoulos and Jessie Hughes, both with over 20 years of experience and Accredited by the Law Institute of Victoria as specialists in criminal law, they offer expert legal counsel across all areas of criminal law. Their client-focused approach is tailored to secure the best possible result for each case, earning them a reputation as expert criminal defence lawyers in Melbourne.

Specialising in everything from bail applications to trials in the Supreme and County Courts and proceedings in Magistrates' Courts, they adeptly handle a wide spectrum of criminal cases. Their strong network with Melbourne's defence barristers and professional service providers ensures comprehensive, effective legal representation aimed at achieving the best outcome for their clients.

Summary