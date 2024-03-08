Eat healthy, get moving and settle in for some wild rides

Nathan Anthony. Penguin. $45.
Filled with fakeaways, pastas, pies, soups and curries and a whole chapter on meal prep recipes, this book has all kinds of dishes you can make in a slow cooker. Here are recipes with hardly any prep, fewer ingredients and time-saving tips, making it a must-have for any busy home cook. Every recipe is 500 calories or under, providing a hassle-free way to enjoy lighter versions of favourite dishes. Think chicken pad thai, teriyaki beef and many more. There's a focus on everyday, easy-to-find ingredients, so this is food you can cook without breaking the bank.
Kayla Itsines. Penguin. $32.99.
This is an all-in-one toolkit for kickstarting your health and fitness, from the Sweat app's co-founder and head trainer, Kayla Itsines. Embark on a four-week reboot journey with Sweat's head trainer Kayla as she guides you through a powerful plan for your mind and body. Week one is focused on mindset, week two is movement, week three is motivation and week four is momentum. There are accessible workout plans to meet you at your fitness level, step-by-step mobility and strength exercises, 30 nourishing and easy-to-make recipes to inspire every meal of the day, weekly meal planners and more.
Carly-Jay Metcalfe. University of Queensland Press. $32.99
Carly-Jay Metcalfe was born with cystic fibrosis, survived a double-lung transplant at the age of 21 and faced a rare cancer at the age of 30. From her hospitalised childhood to her many friendships, loves and losses, Carly-Jay shares in this memoir the fickle nature of life. She writes about such subjects as organ donation, opioid addiction and survivor's guilt, while still managing to find joy amongst the wreckage. This is a book about living, dying and trying to breathe. Metcalfe is a Queensland writer whose work has been published in The Guardian and other outlets and is a passionate advocate for organ donation.
After the Tampa
Abbas Nazari. Allen & Unwin. $24.99.
When the Taliban were at the height of their power in 2001, Abbas Nazari's parents were faced with a choice: stay and face persecution in their homeland, or seek security for their young children elsewhere.The family's search for safety took them from the mountains of Afghanistan to a small fishing boat in the Indian Ocean, crammed with more than 400 other asylum seekers. When their boat started to sink, they were saved by a cargo ship, the Tampa. Abbas and his family were some of the lucky few to be resettled in New Zealand. Nazari - who would become a Fulbright scholar - tells his story here.
Trish Bolton. Allen & Unwin. $32.99.
An unexpected death finds Lizzie, Alice and Margot at various crossroads in their lives. Lizzie is reeling from her discovery of a decades-old secret that changes everything she thought she knew about her friends, her family and her marriage. Alice has always been the good-time girl, as charismatic presenting the weather on television as she is working as a life model. But decades of piecemeal gigs have left her with a rapidly unravelling safety net. Meanwhile, Lizzie's perfectionist daughter Margot realises that despite having built a faultlessly curated life, she hasn't put her troubled past behind her as neatly as she thought she had.
Ali Lowe. Hachette Australia. $32.99.
For parents living in the beautiful coastal town of Pacific Pines, all their hopes and dreams are pinned on the outcome of the annual Gala Day hosted by St Ignatius Boys' School. To be accepted into the prestigious institution, their sons must battle it out, facing rigorous rounds of physical and mental tests. Their parents will stop at nothing to ensure their sons succeed. But after one boy is struck down in a hit-and-run, the scandals, secrets and lies that entangle three mothers threaten to unravel their seemingly perfect lives. How far will the women go to protect their reputations - and their families?
Jenny Hollander. Hachette Australia. $32.99.
Nine years ago, Charlie Colbert's life changed for ever. On Christmas Eve, her elite graduate school was the site of a chilling attack. Several of her classmates died. Charlie survived. Years later, Charlie has the life she always wanted - she's editor-in-chief of a major magazine and engaged to the golden child of the publishing industry. But when a film adaptation of that fateful night goes into production, Charlie's dark past threatens to crash into her shiny present. Charlie was named a "witness" in the police reports. Yet she knows she was much more than that. The truth will shatter everything she's worked for. Just how far will she go to protect it?
Donna M. Cameron. Transit Lounge. $32.99.
Heartbroken and in fear for his life, corporate whistle blower Jagger Eckerman escapes to hide out in a remote cave, but radical Nia Moretti is furious that a "capitalist suit" has taken over her cave. It is hatred at first sight. Nia is hiding for reasons of her own, ones that drag Jagger closer to death as they are forced on the run together and he is unwittingly pulled deeper into Nia's reckless mission to help save the planet. But who can save Jagger from the relentless pursuit of the man who wants him dead? This is a cat-and-mouse-chase and an odd-couple love story.
