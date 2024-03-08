Eat healthy, get moving and settle in for some wild rides

Nine years ago, Charlie Colbert's life changed for ever. On Christmas Eve, her elite graduate school was the site of a chilling attack. Several of her classmates died. Charlie survived. Years later, Charlie has the life she always wanted - she's editor-in-chief of a major magazine and engaged to the golden child of the publishing industry. But when a film adaptation of that fateful night goes into production, Charlie's dark past threatens to crash into her shiny present. Charlie was named a "witness" in the police reports. Yet she knows she was much more than that. The truth will shatter everything she's worked for. Just how far will she go to protect it?