Waterford's low opinion of Australia's war record is not justified

Jack Waterford is wrong. Australia has made a difference in several wars ("Our glorious tradition of being not very good at fighting wars", canberratimes.com.au, January 26).
As a small nation of only 5 million people our contribution to the allied victory in World War I was huge (both in the Middle East under Chauvel in Egypt, Palestine and Syria and in France under Monash).
The five Australian divisions and the four Canadian divisions played a major role in winning the war on the Western Front as the tip of the spear in the Allied offensives in France and Belgium in 1918.
In World War II our troops stopped Rommel at Tobruk (which was subsequently lost under a different garrison). In the Pacific Australian victories at Kokoda and Milne Bay had a direct influence on the outcome of the war.
They marked the first defeats inflicted on Japanese land forces up until that point.
Even unsuccessful campaigns, such as the fighting withdrawal through Greece and Crete in 1941 and the Vietnam War yielded positive results over time.
After both wars tens of thousands of Greeks and Vietnamese migrated to Australia, possibly partly as a result of positive interactions with the diggers who had fought to defend their homes.
And, while we may have lost, the Germans and the Italians in the Middle East, Greece and Crete, and the Vietnamese communist forces learned to respect the skill and tenacity of the Australian soldier.
Not a bad effort when all is said and done, eh Jack?
So the ABC has hired the "notoriously anti-worker US law firm, Seyfarth Shaw" in the Antoinette Lattouf unlawful dismissal case.
It's paying for this using Australian taxpayer funds. What a good look.
The ABC has become even worse than we and its own staff thought.
We can presume the lawyers assigned to the case by this firm will probably not be Muslim either - just to complete the persecutory flavour.
I have always been impressed and moved by the bilingual national anthems of New Zealand and South Africa.
While watching a rendition of Advance Australia Fair in a first nations language during the ABC's Australia Day concert I found myself asking if Australia could ever have a bilingual national anthem.
I am aware that there are many First Nations languages but I wonder if one could be found that all or most First Nations peoples could agree upon.
How wonderful it would be to hear an MCG crowd singing a bilingual national anthem.
I am not sure how one might distinguish whether people "fled" or "left" Israel/Palestine in the late 1940s (Letters January 30), nor what purpose would be served by trying to make such a distinction.
If they are subsequently classified as refugees then they have been assessed as having a well-founded fear of war, violence or persecution.
The former minister's "new" ACT planning strategy prioritised secondary dwellings on large RZ1 blocks.
These blocks by their very nature, are a considerable distance from shops and community facilities. The Chief Minister asserted that Mr Gentleman's new RZ1 planning focus could result in almost 50,000 additional dwellings across the city.
In a surprising shift just a few weeks later, the new Planning Minister Mr Steel, redirected the planning department to prioritise housing next to suburban shopping centres.
We have also had the government's Green planning committee spokesperson pushing alternative directions too.
The underlying concern for Canberrans is that city planning requires focused policies and consistent rules. A good urban plan ensures that both residents and the property industry have a clear pathway to our future housing and city needs.
Recent government flip-flops seem to suggest that our new planning strategy is already lacking a clear "plan" and a consistent "strategy".
Who knows what direction the next media announcement on housing or planning will take us? When one government MLA zigs the other one zags.
Yes, federal Labor is breaking a promise re stage three tax cuts. And yes, politicians should be very careful about the promises that they make, especially during an election campaign.
However Anthony Albanese only lied if he had no intention of keeping that promise at the time it was made.
Otherwise it was a (welcome) change of mind. What evidence do the opposition have that it was a lie?
The recent abhorrent graffiti vandalism attacks on memorials and other areas around the lake are examples of the graffiti epidemic plaguing Canberra.
In Weston Creek walls, sheds, fences, light poles, street signs, seats, power boxes underpasses and even the footpaths are disfigured by ugly graffiti and "tags". It's vandalism.
We need a well-resourced combined police and ranger task force to identify, arrest and prosecute the vandals responsible for these objectionable crimes.
Penalties should be sufficiently severe to deter offenders, perhaps including mandatory, (and increasing), custodial terms for second and subsequent offences.
Penalties should include seizure of items used in perpetrating the crimes including cars, bikes, scooters, skateboards and other means of transport along with the phones and cameras used to record the vandalism.
Similar penalties should apply for possessing graffiti implements such as spray cans and permanent markers without a valid reason. Convicted offenders should be liable to pay restitution for the costs of removal.
I will be interested to hear the graffiti policies of the candidates in the upcoming election.
Channel Nine has apologised for broadcasting a digitally altered image of Victorian MP Georgie Purcell that enlarged her breasts and bared her midriff.
As shocking as the obvious outrageous sexism is, Nine's attribution of the error to AI and statement that no staff member was involved is even worse.
It does not absolve them of responsibility for what has occurred.
I want talk about the kindness of strangers.
With no family and living with major heart problems and other conditions I am amazed that so many kind people help me with heavy shopping and the like.
Many ask me why I am so hot. It's because of new heart medications which cause excessive perspiration.
People always ask what they can do to help.
I thank each and every person who has helped me during this difficult time.
I wholeheartedly agree with Ian MacDougall (Letters, January 30) re gum trees in suburbia.
Have you ever driven down Eggleston Crescent in Chifley? The Melrose end of Eggleston?
There are many old and brittle looking gum trees sprawling across the roadway. I often see branches that have fallen after windy weather.
I think the trees should be trimmed back to make this area safer for both pedestrians and car users.
Albanese got booed at the Australian Open and laughed it off. Penny Sharpe, NSW environment Minister, take note.
In Coffs Harbour late last year Penny was so alarmed by a few Knitting Nannas who held placards - and who agreed not to approach her, not to heckle her, and do nothing but waggle their signs - that she cancelled a meeting on the great koala national park.
PM Albanese is 100 per cent right in saying Australia has witnessed a rise in far right and neo-Nazism which is condemned "by all decent people".
Decent people make up 99 per cent of Australian society. They have embraced democracy and multiracialism.
The one per cent (or less) who subscribe to the racist-fascist radical right ideology are still a dangerous threat to the social fabric of Australian society.
Solid action, beyond condemnation, is needed to keep them in check.
If the Liberals have any sense they will support the government in the Senate on the amendment to the tax cuts. That way they acknowledge that they understand the changes that have occurred and reserve a possibility to alter things in the future.
It saddens me too often to read so many letters to the editor by Canberrans still sinking the boot into Scott Morrison some 19 months after his defeat. Such useless comments by those who should have better things to do with their time. Or do they?
Can Australia really claim to have become fully independent from the United Kingdom on March 3, 1986, when we still have a British citizen as King of Australia? The day we finally sever our ties to the British Crown could become Australia Day. Perhaps this date would also be acceptable to Aboriginal people.
How about we make a list of the multiple promises broken by the Coalition when in government. Perhaps we could put them under the heading "lest we forget".
Mr Barr, any stooges entering the Legislative Assembly will only be adding to the those already there.
West Indies by eight runs. Great test match. A pity it wasn't part of a five match series. Two matches do not constitute a series. Even five test matches against the Pakistanis would have been better than this two-of-each test format followed by inconsequential rounds of "fast food" cricket.
It was 40 degrees at the GABBA. Bowlers went on and off the field for showers, clothes changes and refreshments. But what about the batsmen and the umpires? Over to you ICC.
Why is it when the LNP acts in favour of the rich they say that it is "responsible government". But when Labor, in turn, champions the less well-off the Liberals always call it "class warfare"?
Recent correspondents critical of the decision to pause aid to UNRWA on the basis of "allegations" by Israel that at least 12 of its staff participated in the October 7 attacks conveniently ignore the fact the organisation itself found the allegations so credible it immediately sacked the surviving individuals still in its employ.
Mr Barr thinks independents should declare which party they will support. Sorry, that's not how independence works Chief Minister. Are you getting a tad nervous perhaps?
Big, fat fibs may break bones, but being booed at the tennis will never hurt you.
