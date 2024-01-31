'If in doubt, sit them out': AIS reveal new concussion guidelines for community sport

"If in doubt, sit them out".
It's the powerful six-word message that the Australian Institute of Sport want to spread to every code of sport around the nation upon the announcement of their world-leading concussion guidelines.
The AIS on Thursday announced its updated 2024 Concussion Brain Health Position Statement which includes new Youth and Community Sport Guidelines that are now in line with standards in New Zealand and the United Kingdom.
The main goal is to improve the safety of those that participate in community sport, especially children ahead of the start of Australian school sport competitions and winter code seasons.
Increased stand-down periods for concussions in children and adults in community sport headline the major changes in the guidelines that AIS Chief Medical Officer David Hughes believes will provide a "clear, consistent, and strong message" about managing a serious issue impacting all levels in almost every code.
"It's important to manage all instances of concussion with an abundance of caution and make it clear that a conservative management approach is needed for people aged under 19 who have growing brains and are at risk of prolonged recovery times, as well as for community sport where advanced health care support is often not available," he said.
"The AIS wants everyone involved in sport to remember, when considering an athlete with possible concussion, 'if in doubt, sit them out'."
The new guidelines advise children aged 19-and-under to be completely free of concussion symptoms for 14 days before they can return to contact training, and this also applies to all other incidences of concussion in community sport.
The mandatory minimum stand-down period following sport-related concussions has also been extended to 21 days from the time of the head injury to returning to competitive contact sport.
Furthermore, the AIS position statement recommends high performance and professional athletes over 19 to have daily access to healthcare staff that can advise them on returning after 10 symptom-free days following concussion.
Currently in rugby union around Australia adults 19 and over can return to play after a minimum of 12 days following a concussion, while the period is 19 days for children.
In Canberra rugby league the same adult age group has an 11-day return to play period and 19 days for children 18 and under.
The updated AIS position statement has been provided with sports and relevant organisations around the country to guide them on tackling concussions, however it is not mandatory for any sport to implement.
Completed in partnership with Sports Medicine Australia, the Australian Physiotherapy Association, and Australasian College of Sport and Exercise Physicians, the statement addressed recommendations from a recent Senate Inquiry into concussions and repeated head trauma in sport.
"We share the community's concern about concussion in sport, particularly among young people," Australian Sports Commission chief executive Kieren Perkins said.
"With recommendations 7 and 10 addressed by the position statement as well as recommendation 8 being partly addressed, this is a significant step in the right direction and I'd like to thank the Australian government for its continued support regarding this serious issue."
More information and resources were launched on the Concussion in Australian Sport website for anyone wanting to know more.
