Here's a simple Chinese feast to prepare for Lunar New Year

In my Simply Chinese cookbook I included a recipe for "pot stickers", which are crispy, pan-fried dumplings. Boiling/poaching is one of the most popular methods for cooking dumplings, and these are called shui gaau. Traditionally, they are grilled with pork and chive or pork and cabbage, but I use beef and cabbage here, as I think it gives a really meaty flavour (you can also use Quorn mince). My children are addicted to dumplings and they would eat them every day if I made them. Since these dumplings are boiled, they are quicker to make than the pot stickers.