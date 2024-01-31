Canberra property prices fall, bucking national trend

Canberra property values fell for the second month in a row, recording a "subtle decline" through January.
House and unit values both fell 0.2 per cent, CoreLogic's monthly Home Value Index shows.
It followed a 0.1 per cent decline in December.
Canberra houses remained the second-most expensive across the capital cities, behind Sydney, with a median of $968,248.
Unit values finished the month with a median of $586,891.
Hobart and Melbourne were the only other capital cities to record a monthly decline, with property values down 0.7 per cent and 0.1 per cent respectively.
Across the combined capital cities, home prices rose 0.4 per cent in January, marking the 12th consecutive month of value increases.
Despite worsening housing affordability in much of the country, cost-of-living pressures and high interest rates, homes were still selling, CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless said.
"Housing demand has been buoyed by high migration, but also tight rental markets that have probably incentivised renters to transition towards home ownership if they can afford to do so," he said.
Looking at longer-term trends, growth in Canberra house values has outpaced unit growth.
During the three months to the end of January, Canberra house values rose 0.4 per cent, while unit values fell 0.6 per cent.
In the past 12 months, house values were up 1.9 per cent, while unit values were down 1 per cent.
A similar trend was playing out across the country, Mr Lawless said.
"It seems that most Australians are willing to pay a higher premium than ever for a detached home," he said.
With regular auction activity expected to resume on Saturday, it would take some weeks before there was a "firm understanding" of the balance between buyers and sellers in Canberra, Mr Lawless said.
"January tends to be quite seasonal," he said.
"We don't see vendor activity or buyer activity really picking up until mid-month."
Canberra's gross rental yields were 3.6 per cent across houses and 5.1 per cent for units.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.