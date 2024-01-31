ACT Liberals' cash splash won't buy office

It's only February, the ACT election is still nine months away and the ACT Liberals are already talking about policy.
That is, in itself, a refreshing development which suggests Elizabeth Lee and her recently detoxed team thinks they can give the 23-year-old Stanhope-Gallagher-Barr government a run for its money this October.
It's worth noting, given the ACT's median age is 35, that a significant number of those voting weren't even born when the Liberals were last in power.
This relatively youthful demographic, coupled with income and education levels well above the national average, have all helped to keep Labor - and in more recent times its coalition partner, the Greens - in power.
When the local Liberals dumped the small "l" liberal values espoused by Canberra's last non-Labor chief minister Gary Humphries in favour of the more conservative values of Zed Seselja they consigned themselves to the political wilderness.
Canberrans were never going to vote in a party that failed to stand up for territory rights, opposed same sex marriage and voluntary assisted dying and which was so closely identified with the right wing rump of the federal party former ACT Opposition leader and ACT Senator Zed Seselja - a Peter Dutton supporter - played a key role in dumping Malcolm Turnbull in 2018.
While the December 2023 purge which dumped key Seselja supporters and anointed Leanne Castley as the deputy party leader (replacing Jeremy Hanson) made the party more electable than it has been for a decade, it is still far from winning government.
The only way Elizabeth Lee and her team can do that is by articulating a suite of well researched and properly costed polices which indicate they are ready to govern.
Unfortunately the $65 million "cost-of-living" relief package rolled out on Wednesday has fallen well short of that mark.
The promise of $150 vouchers (not means tested) to parents for school related expenses in the highest paid jurisdiction in the country is nothing more than a blatant attempt to buy voters with their own money.
It is also the type of Howard-era middle class welfare that no government in this country can afford in 2024.
While the proposed rebate for car and caravan registrations is more defensible given ACT government fees and charges are some of the highest in Australia, questions have to be asked about whether or not this is fiscally responsible.
The same is true of the promised $50 rebate on electricity bills given the cost per kilowatt hour in the ACT is the lowest in the nation.
That said, there is an argument for free public transport for school, vocational and university students, pensioners and concession card holders.
Public transport is already so heavily subsidised the benefits to deserving individuals would almost certainly outweigh any additional costs.
This shouldn't be allowed to distract attention away from the "cash splash" strategy the opposition is banking on, however.
Nor should the fact that everything it is promising is to be paid for by scrapping the light rail to Woden.
Every ACT election in almost a decade has been called "a moratorium on the tram". The first stage, from Gungahlin to Civic, has been operating successfully for years.
While there will always be a small coterie of vocal light rail opponents Canberrans have made their position clear. It is time for the Liberals to accept that.
Yes, there is a debate to be had about where light rail should go and ensuring value for money but it is a part of the fabric of the city.
