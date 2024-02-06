Your up-to-date guide to the chants for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

All Too Well has always been a fan favourite but since the release of the 10-minute version on Red (Taylor's Version) - and the short film that accompanied it - it has taken on a new level. And with this new level comes a new chant for The Eras Tour. The typical call-and-response chant sees Swift "answer" the question, "How'd that make you feel?" with "That made me want to die". The other important audience participation moment - because in a 10-minute song, why not have two? - is singing the line "F*** the Patriarchy" with vigor.