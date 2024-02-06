Your up-to-date guide to the chants for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

It's audience participation turned up to an 11.
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has become known for a lot of things - friendship bracelets, over the top outfits and, most notably for this guide, the chants and actions done throughout the three-hour show.
An ever evolving part of the concert, more chants - in particular - are added regularly.
Not up to date with the latest chants for the upcoming Eras Tour? Here's what you need to know, in order of appearance.
As far as chants go, this is probably one that raises an eyebrow higher than most. Out of context, it is very confusing.
It started with a TikTok user, Igor, who filmed Swift on stage performing Willow, screaming "Summon the demons, bitch" during the instrumental following the line "But I come back stronger than a '90s trend". Why? Well that point of the show is quite witchy - Swift and her dancers are dressed in these big velvet hooded cloaks and are carrying these glowing orbs.
And it's a song that has always had witchy connotations. During a 2020 interview with Apple Music, Swift said that was the vibe she first got when listening to the instrumental Aaron Dressner, from the band The National, had created for the song.
"It felt like somebody standing over a potion, making a love potion, dreaming up the person they desire and how to get that person in their life," she said.
The phrase has carried on as an official chant ever since, and in fact was encouraged by Swift herself when she commented on the original TikTok video with laughing emojis.
This may be the loudest chant that you will hear all night. It originated during the Reputation tour, when it was yelled out by a then 15-year-old fan during a Pasadena show. She then posted it to Twitter, in the hopes that Swift would see - and it seems she did. A few weeks later at a show in London, Swift started counting along with the crowd. It has stuck ever since.
This one - especially when combined with Willow's demon summoning - certainly doesn't help the joke that Swifties are one step away from being a cult.
The song's lyrics do reference religion, most notably "Lord, save me, my drug is my baby" which is sung throughout, including by the back-up singers right after the chant. But as for choosing this specific moment for the chant - which again, was started on TikTok - this is right before the beat drops, and the lighting effects on The Era Tour switch to what fans describe as a "heavenly glow".
All Too Well has always been a fan favourite but since the release of the 10-minute version on Red (Taylor's Version) - and the short film that accompanied it - it has taken on a new level. And with this new level comes a new chant for The Eras Tour. The typical call-and-response chant sees Swift "answer" the question, "How'd that make you feel?" with "That made me want to die". The other important audience participation moment - because in a 10-minute song, why not have two? - is singing the line "F*** the Patriarchy" with vigor.
The only chant that which comes before a lyric, this is just before Swift sings the first line in the 1989 hit song Style. Fans collectively decided to ask for the time, so that Swift will answer "Midnight" - a reminder how often midnight is mentioned in Swift's song even before her latest original album, Midnights.
The first of the two chants in the 1989 hit song comes from the remix Swift did with Kendrick Lamar. While the remix isn't performed on stage, fans sing Lamar's line back to Swift every night.
"I still look back on this collaboration with so much pride and gratitude, for the ways Kendrick elevated the song and the way he treats everyone around him," Swift posted to Instagram when the re-record was released.
"Every time the crowds on The Eras Tour would chant his line 'you forgive, you forget, but you never let it... go!', I smiled."
The second chant, which happens at the end of the first chorus, originates from Swift herself. During her second show in Philadelphia, a security guard was trying to evict a fan from the front row, to which Swift, in between the lines of Bad Blood said: "She's fine.
"She wasn't doing anything.
"Hey, stop!"
It was the "Hey, stop" which stuck as a chant.
Swift wrote and produced Anti-Hero with long-time friend Jack Antanoff, so it only makes sense that he would also do a remix of the track with his band Bleachers. In his version, he changes the line "Tale as old as time" to "Taylor, you'll be fine". It is now also what fans chant back to the singer while she's on stage.
This started with Tyler Conway - author of fan book, Taylor Swift: This is Our Song - who posted a video of him shouting this at a Houston show to TikTok. Along with Delicate's chant, this is one of the loudest of the night.
Cruel Summer - "He looks up grinning like the devil"
You need to Calm Down - "Cause shade never made anybody less gay"
Champagne Problems - "What a shame she's f***ed in the head
Blank Space - "Boys only want love if it's torture. Don't say I didn't, say I didn't warn ya."
This is one of the earliest traditions, dating back to Fearless tour of 2010, when Swift put her hands up in a heart. Fans have been doing it back ever since.
This is part of the performance and Taylor Swift and the dancers will do it along with you.
The song was written about Swift's grandmother Marjorie Finlay who was an opera singer but died when Swift was 13. As well as the song being a dedication to Finlay, her ethereal vocals feature on the track alongside her granddaughter.
During one of her Atlanta shows in May last year, fans started the tradition of holding up their lights as a tribute to Finlay.
"My knees went weak," Swift said during the first Atlanta show.
"I physically felt that. It was so beautiful of you to do that ... Wow. Oh my god."
This is part of the song and Taylor Swift and the dancers will do it along with you.
