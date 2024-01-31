ACT government injects cash into Australia's Paris Games campaign

The ACT government will pump $300,000 into Australia's Olympic and Paralympic Games teams in a bid to fuel the nation's gold ambitions in Paris.
The territory government will provide a total of $300,000 in funding support through the mid-year budget review. The funding includes $100,000 for the Olympic team and $100,000 for the Paralympic team for the 2024 Paris Games.
Those funds will be funnelled into costs associated with sending athletes to the Games, assisting with flights, accommodation, meals, uniforms and additional costs for health and medical services.
The remaining $100,000 will provide both direct financial assistance and in-kind training assistance through the ACT Academy of Sport for ACT athletes in the lead up to the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
Twenty-four ACTAS-supported athletes were selected for the Tokyo Games, with six Olympians and 18 Paralympians competing in 2021 after the Games were rescheduled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ACT contingent is often smaller than states like NSW and Victoria, but government officials have trumpeted the capital's ability to punch above its weight - and being the first jurisdiction to offer funding parity for the Olympic and Paralympic teams - in unveiling the funding arrangement.
"Canberra is a sporting community," Minister for Sport and Recreation, Yvette Berry said.
"Local athletes contribute their time and talents to the local community by participating in many events, including school sporting programs, inspiring and encouraging the next generation of elite athletes.
"We are so proud of the quality of our athletes and teams here in the ACT. We are always committed to providing more opportunities to support local athletes to reach their potential."
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr added: "We are proud to get behind our dedicated Olympians and Paralympians, especially our local sporting heroes, supporting them as they represent Canberra and Australia internationally."
