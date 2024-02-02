Music's top names in one place

Everyone knows the song, and most people know its purpose, but the real story behind We Are the World? That's less well known.
Netflix's latest music documentary, The Greatest Night in Pop, from director Bao Nguyen (who also directed the 2020 Bruce Lee documentary, Be Water) charts the creation of the USA for Africa supergroup single, and how it all came together in one crazy, long night.
Lionel Richie, being co-writer and performer of the song, provides the most insightful commentary, as he was there from the very beginning. He explains that iconic American actor, singer and activist Harry Belafonte first developed the idea that American performers should get together to raise money to help the horrendous famine situation in Ethiopia. He'd seen the recent success of British charity single Do They Know It's Christmas? by British/Irish supergroup Band Aid and thought the same could be achieved across the pond.
The documentary features archive footage of Belafonte speaking at the same event as Dr Martin Luther King Jr, telling the crowd "artists have a valuable function in any society since it is the artist who reveals the society to itself". It's this notion that, of the ability of performers to inspire social change, that is the big driver for some of the biggest celebrity names of the planet to join forces in the small hours one hot night in Los Angeles. Richie goes on to say that Belafonte believed it was important that it was important to have African American figures heavily involved in this endeavour, because "we have white folks saving black folks, but we don't have black folks saving black folks, and that's a problem". Richie, on top of the world at the time after branching out from the Commodores to become a solo artist and about to host the American Music Awards, gets superstar producer Quincy Jones on board to produce the charity song. Jones secures Michael Jackson, who he works with. From there, doors started opening everywhere.
Bruce Springsteen was in, then Bob Dylan. They got Cyndi Lauper, Tina Turner, Huey Lewis. The names kept rolling. Richie and Jackson wanted to write the song with Stevie Wonder, but he didn't call them back in time, and the clock was ticking. So the iconic performer missed the boat, and only provided vocals in the end, like all the other invitees. Richie takes the audience through the whole process of writing the song, step by step, with remarkable specificity. A naturally engaging speaker, Richie brings the story to life with his impersonations of Jackson - who referred to him as Lion-el - and his various animals in the house, where they did their writing.
Nguyen was blessed with a wealth of archive footage to pull from for this documentary. As most of the film centres on the actual recording of the song, there is ample footage as the entire night was recorded for the music video. There is also the broadcast of the American Music Awards, as Jones' team realised the only way to get everyone they wanted in one room on the same night, would be to schedule it when they were all already together at the awards, and as such scheduled the recording session for immediately after the show. Other singers on the song also share their memories for the doco, including Springsteen, Lauper, Sheila E, Kenny Loggins and more. Then there's the people who worked on the sound, the lighting, the scheduling. And though Jones, now 90, doesn't appear in new footage for The Greatest Night in Pop, there's still plenty of recordings of him talking about the night.
For anyone even remotely interested in music, this is a thoroughly enjoyable film, filled with famous faces and beyond-the-scenes squabbles. It makes you wonder which artists would be involved if a similar song was organised today.
