Music's top names in one place

Nguyen was blessed with a wealth of archive footage to pull from for this documentary. As most of the film centres on the actual recording of the song, there is ample footage as the entire night was recorded for the music video. There is also the broadcast of the American Music Awards, as Jones' team realised the only way to get everyone they wanted in one room on the same night, would be to schedule it when they were all already together at the awards, and as such scheduled the recording session for immediately after the show. Other singers on the song also share their memories for the doco, including Springsteen, Lauper, Sheila E, Kenny Loggins and more. Then there's the people who worked on the sound, the lighting, the scheduling. And though Jones, now 90, doesn't appear in new footage for The Greatest Night in Pop, there's still plenty of recordings of him talking about the night.